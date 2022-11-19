News

Oil prices dip by more than $2 per barrel

Oil prices decreased by more than $2 a barrel on Friday as a result of concerns about weakening demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates. According to Oil Prices. com, Brent crude dipped by $2.25 to trade at $87.53, which is 2.51 per cent decrease. WTI Crude fell by $2.05, which is a decrease of 2.51 per cent to trade at $79.59. Sources said China is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters and has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases while hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Federal Reserve officials this week.

 

