Oil prices drop below $95 since invasion of Ukraine

Oil prices have fallen below $95 a barrel for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, as fears of an impending global recession grip commodity markets and batter forecasts for demand. Both major benchmarks for crude shed more than $5 a barrel on Thursday, or more than 5 per cent, adding to a broad rout over the past six weeks. Brent, the international benchmark, fell as low as $94.50 a barrel. It closed at $96.84 on February 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. US marker West Texas Intermediate dropped to $90.56, below its close of $92.10 before the war.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s full-blown inva-sion of Ukraine caused prices to soar earlier this year, with both Brent and WTI briefly trading above $130 as western countries retaliated by imposing sanctions on Russia, one of the world’s biggest exporters. But recessionary jitters and the prospect of the US Federal Reserve stifling growth with more aggressive rises in interest rates have since called a halt to the rally. Crude prices have dropped by around a fifth since mid-June as traders brace for a sharp drop-off in consumption. “The market is very concerned that recessionary demand destruction is going to put the brakes on growth,” said Robert Yawger, executive director for energy futures at Mizuho. Oil has not been the only commodity to run out of steam in recent weeks. Many of the price surges that have helped drive high levels of inflation have also slumped.

Copper and iron have both fallen by about a third since their spring peaks. “They’re all crashing,” said Stephen Schork, editor of oil market newsletter The Schork Report. “Commodities are your best economic indicator and what they’re indicating is pain down the road for this economy.”

