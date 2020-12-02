Business

Oil prices drop on US stock build, delay in OPEC+ meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January.
Brent crude oil futures were down by 41 cents, or 0.9%, at $47.01 a barrel by 0358 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 46 cents, or 1%, at $44.09, reports Reuters.
Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.1 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.4 million barrels.
The numbers came after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, postponed talks on next year’s oil output policy to Thursday from Tuesday, sources said.
Earlier this year the group imposed production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) as the coronavirus pandemic cut into fuel demand. It had been widely expected to roll those reductions over into January-March 2021 amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“The risks of the OPEC+ alliance failing to reach an agreement are high,” ANZ analysts said in a note on Wednesday.
“A resurgent virus has seen restrictions on travel increase across Europe and the U.S,” they said, adding the market surplus could be as high as 1.5 million to 3 million barrels per day in the first half of next year, if the group does not extend cuts.
But the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said this week that even though it could support a rollover, it would struggle to continue with the same deep output reductions into 2021.
Meanwhile non-OPEC+ member Norway’s oil output curbs, in place since June, are set to end on December 31, which could further dent prices.
Still, oil price losses were capped by investor hopes of a vaccine to combat rising COVID-19 cases which could in turn revive fuel demand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Afribarn is in auto parts industry to minimise fake -Agbugba

Posted on Author In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI,

Victor Agbugba is the Chief Executive Officer of Afribarn Limited, a start-up that encompasses the best products made in Africa and sold to the global community. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he discusses the second subsidiary of the company, Afribarn Auto Parts launched last week. Excerpts…   What is Afribarn all about?     […]
Business

Q3: Uncertainty pervades agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Buoyed by volatility experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘s ban of Form M for maize imports, flooding, exploitation of donkey trade, insecurity, skyrocketing prices of staples and many others led to challenges in the third quarter. Taiwo Hassan reports No doubt, the footprint of the crisis […]
Business

Female insurers tackle govt over protection for women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has joined the civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and other well meaning Nigerians home and abroad to condemn in totality the rising cases of rape, assault and domestic violence against women.     PILA said this barbaric action against women particularly the underaged does not only dehumanize the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: