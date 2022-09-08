Oil prices fall below $90 per barrel

Oil prices on Wednesday dipped below $90 a barrel, which is the lowest in seven months. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell by 3.16 per cent to $89.67 a barrel amid imminent recession across western countries. This new price is the lowest since January 23, 2022. Also West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell over 3 per cent to $83.52 a barrel.

The oil prices fall occured after Russian President, Vladimir Putin, threatened to halt all oil and gas supplies if price caps are imposed on Russian oil and gas exports. Putin said: “Will there be any political decisions that contradict the contracts? “Yes, we just won’t fulfil them.

We will not supply anything if it contradicts our interests. “We will not supply gas, coal, heating oil — we will not supply anything.” The European Union (EU) shortly after Putin’s threat, proposed a price cap on Russian gas ahead of the energy ministers’ emergency meeting on Friday. European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… we must cut Russia’s revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine.”

