Oil prices fall lowest since January as SVB collapse rattles markets

Prices of oil dipped in volatile trading on Monday while the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank hit equities markets and raised fears of a fresh financial crisis. However, a recovery in Chinese demand provided support. According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell by 76 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $82.02 per barrel by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), while the global benchmark earlier dipped to a session low of $78.34, its lowest since early January. Also United States West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 75 cents, or one per cent, to $75.93 a barrel. It earlier dropped to $72.30 a barrel, its lowest since December. There were fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which led to a selloff in U.S. assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY.O). Reuters reports that U.S. stock indexes were mixed in choppy trading as investors weighed a possible pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in March. U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system. It added that the sudden shutdown of SVB Financial (SIBN.O) triggered concerns about risks to other banks from sharp rate hikes by the Fed over the last year, but has also spurred speculation about whether the central bank could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.

Like this: Like Loading...