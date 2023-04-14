Oil prices fall on recession fears, OPEC summer demand warning

Prices of oil fell yesterday, after scaling multi-month high levels in the previous session. Brent crude fell 85 cents, or 1%, to $86.48 a barrel by at 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.53 a barrel. Brent and WTI rose 2% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a month as cooling U.S. inflation spurred hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates. The decreases were caused by fears of a looming recession in the United States and warnings from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) about hits to summer oil demand. Reuters also reported that minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting indicated that banking sector stress could tip the economy into recession, which would weaken U.S. oil demand.

