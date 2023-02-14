News

Oil prices fall over US inflation data release, Russia’s oil cut, fears

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Crude oil prices dipped yesterday over concerns about the upcoming United States inflation data and that Russia has announced that it will reduce oil production by half a million barrels. Brent crude futures fell by 76 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.63 a barrel at 1446 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude price declined by 69 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.03 after a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release its consumer price index report for January today (Tuesday) The January reading is seen by analysts at 0.4 per cent, according to a Reuters survey. A revision of December figures released last Friday showed that CPI for the last month of 2022 rose instead of declining as initially reported by the BLS.

 

Our Reporters

