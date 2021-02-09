Oil prices hit $60 per barrel, hope rises for Nigeria’s budget

The prices of benchmark for Nigeria’s crude grade, Brent oil, on Monday shot past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year, surging hope of budget surplus for the Africa’s biggest crude exporter.

Nigeria has already benchmarked $40 per barrel for the commodity in its 2021 budget and with a barrel of the commodity selling at $60, there is high hope of bullish business for the country.

The high price came with investors growing increasingly optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The commodity climbed 1.26 per cent to $60.19 a barrel – its highest since January last year – as asset markets rallied on the back of vaccine rollouts. Crude has been on the rise for weeks as President Joe Biden pushes $1.9 trillion rescue package for the United States, which includes big cash handouts and a hike in the minimum wage.

