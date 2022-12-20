Oil Prices: Nigeria’s downfall amid global windfall

Nigeria is one member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that, sadly, has not been benefiting from global high oil prices, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Nigeria is the only country that is a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that has not maximised the high oil prices to boost its economy, improve the living standard and quality of lives of the citizens and achieve human capital and infrastructure development, according to available reports.

While other OPEC countries are earning more revenue and using it for infrastructural and human capital developments as well as for enhanced welfare, quality of life and improved standard of living for their people, there are reports that the high oil prices have not translated to happiness, better living standards and material growth for Nigeria and her citizens.

This sad development was also recently echoed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). While reports indicated that Nigeria recorded N16 trillion from the sale of crude oil between January and September 2022, the CBN said NNPC remitted zero allocation to the CBN in a particular month. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently said foreign exchange receipt from crude oil sales into Nigeria’s official reserves had dried up steadily from above $3 billion monthly in 2014 to $0 in 2022. Nigerian National Petroleum Compnay Limited, (NNPCL) also accepted that it recorded zero revenue from crude oil export in a particular month even as payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit,(PMS) popularly called petrol reportedly gulped N199 billion in October. Data showed that NNPCL had been deducting from oil revenue to fund petrol subsidies. Reports showed that in October, petrol subsidy payment was N163 billion. Reports showed that petrol subsidy in September was 149.28 billion, in August, N173.13 billion, in July, N103.28 billion, in June N164.33; in May was N126.29 billion; in April, N61.96 billion; in March, N60.39 billion; and in February, N25.37 billion; while in January, there was no record for under-recovery. High oil prices Oil prices in the international crude market since 2020 have been high. The price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, averaged $64 per barrel (b) in 2019, $7/b lower than its 2018 average. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, averaged $57/b in 2019, $7/b lower than in 2018. The average price per barrel stood at 70.68 U.S. dollars in 2021. In March 2022, oil prices soared to highs not seen since 2008 as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. The oil price for Brent crude oils in March was $117.25 per barrel while the price was $97.13 per barrel in February of 2022. Over the last twelve months, the price has risen by 79.25 per cent. On December 5, 2022, the Brent crude oil price stood at 82.68 U.S. dollars per barrel, compared to 76.93 U.S. dollars for WTI oil and 83.16 for the OPEC basket.

Nigeria’s oil production

Nigeria’s oil production amounted to some 1.6 million barrels per day in 2021 according to statista. Nigeria’s global oil supply in October, based on direct communication, was 1.014 million barrels per day as against that of September which was 938,000bpd, indicating an increase of 77,000bpd. Nigeria’s oil supply to the global market in August was 972,000bpd. The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production also decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June. Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions. OPEC in its in oil Market Report for July 2022 said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd; Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd. The 1.024 million bpd production (through primary communication) in May was about 195,000 bpd less production when compared with April’s total of 1.219 million bpd, according to OPEC. Data from OPEC showed that Nigeria’s oil production in March was 1.238 million barrels in March, While it was 1.25 million bpd in February and 1.39 million in January. The decrease in production between July and September was caused by the reduction in production output from Forcados terminal, Bonny, Brass, and 11 other crude oil terminals out of Nigeria’s 29 terminals. According to the World Bank data, Nigeria earned from oil $6.4bn in 2011; $5.8bn in 2012; $5.8bn in 2013; $5.2bn in 2014; $3.2bn in 2015; $1.6bn in 2016; $2.3bn in 2017; $3.6bn in 2018; and $3.0bn in 2019. In 2020, net oil and gas revenue was $2.639 billion; in 2021, $2.742 and in 2022, $1.637 billion. But Nigeria, unlike other OPEC members, has not benefitted from the global oil windfall. Saudi Arabia In 2022, Saudi Arabia posted a surplus budget, which is $3.2 billion higher than the country expected. Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, said it was expected that by the end of the 2022, the country’s GDP growth will reach 8.5 per cent — higher than the 7.6 per cent predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Saudi Arabia further approved a 1.114 trillion riyals ($296 billion) budget for 2023, while forecasting a surplus of 16 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) in 2023. In 2021, Saudi Aramco posted the biggest quarterly adjusted profit of any listed company globally driven by high crude prices and production. Aramco followed big oil rivals reporting a surge in profits. Net income rose to $48.4 billion in the second quarter, up from $25.5 billion a year earlier, the state-controlled company said on Sunday. Its free cash flow rose by 53% from a year earlier to $34.6 billion. Aramco followed big oil rivals reporting a surge in profits. Net income rose to $48.4 billion in the second quarter, up from $25.5 billion a … Angola In 2021, the value of petroleum exports from Algeria amounted to over $23 billion U.S. dollars. The value increased significantly compared to the previous year. In 2020, exports were particularly low due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the period under review, the export value peaked at nearly 53.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2008, before dropping in 2009 following the global economic downturn. Algeria is among the main oil-exporting countries in Africa, and oil rents largely contribute to its GDP. Algeria In the first quarter of 2022, the hydrocarbon sector in Algeria contributed around 1.6 trillion Algerian dinars (approximately 11.6 billion U.S. dollars) to the GDP, representing a peak in the period considered. From 2019 onwards, the value added by this sector fluctuated, decreasing considerably during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the second quarter of 2020. The oil and gas sector is of primary importance within the Algerian economy. The country exported over 23 billion U.S. dollars of crude oil and petroleum products in 2021. Moreover, oil rents accounted for around 10 per cent of the GDP. Nigeria But to Nigeria, the story is different Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from N42.84 trillion on June 30, 2022, to N44.06 trillion as of September 30, 2022, according to figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO) in December 2022. This showed an increase of 2.85 per cent. A statement posted on the DMO website said: “Total public debt stock, which comprises the total domestic and external debt stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria, all the state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N44.06 trillion. “In comparison, the total public debt figure as of June 30, 2022, was N42.84 trillion. The total domestic stock as of September 30, 2022, was N26.92 trillion while the total external debt stock as of September 30, 2022, was N17.15 trillion. “The increase in the debt stock was largely due to new borrowings by the Federal Government to partfinance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as, new borrowings by sub-nationals.” Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, presented the 2022 Budget on October 7, 2021, to the Joint Session of the National Assembly. The 2022 budget has a deficit of about N6. 25tn, approximately 3.39 per cent of GDP. This is slightly above the three per cent ceiling set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 (FRA). Also, the government proposed a budget deficit of N10.78 trillion in the 2023 budget estimate. The budget was N20.51 trillion budget based on a mono-economy system of oil and a projected revenue at N16.87 trillion and N10.78 trillion. World Bank World Bank Country Director, Nigeria Western and Central African Region, Prof. Shubham Chaudhuri, confirmed that Nigeria was the only OPEC member that had not been impacted positively by the global oil windfall. He spoke in Lagos in November, as a guest speaker during the quarterly dinner 2022 of The Petroleum Club, Lagos. He spoke on: “Nigeria in a world of higher oil prices: The difference this time and longer term implications.” Chaudhuri said: “Last few years have not been easy because oil prices have gone down from the highest 10 years ago. Since 2020, oil prices have been going high again. But look at what happened to oil revenues. “This is the first time in Nigeria’s history and those of major oil exporters that a major oil exporting or producing country (Nigeria) is not benefiting from what is essentially being a sharp rise in oil prices. “Both globally, people talk about the War in Ukraine, high oil prices, rapid inflation, climate change, so it is like they have been heaped from all sides. “In Nigeria, some of those things should have been a windfall. High oil prices for other countries were bad news. For India where I come from, it is very bad news because we do not produce very much oil at all rather we import oil. But for Nigeria, that should have been good news. Nigeria is experiencing its own economic crisis. Crude oil production “In 2020, what was transferred to the federation account was about N2.6trn, PMS prices have been kept in pace with the import cost of PMS so the subsidy cost has been minimal. “Between 2021 and 2022, oil prices went up. That should have been a windfall even with low oil production. You

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...