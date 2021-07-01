Business

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. inventories, as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year.
Brent crude for September gained 17 cents, 0.2%, to $74.79 a barrel by 0355 GMT while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.68 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%, close to its highest since 2018 of $74.45.
WTI rose more than 10% in June while Brent added over 8%, touching highs since 2018, as summer travel picked up and more people got vaccinated, reports Reuters.
Analysts had forecast a wider supply deficit globally in the second half as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, maintained production cuts while demand rises.
OPEC+ is easing supply cuts between May and July by 2.1 million barrels per day and will meet on Thursday to decide whether to leave production unchanged or boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd in August. The group is expected to also discuss whether to extend the supply reduction deal to beyond April 2022.
“Sideline discussions indicate that Russia is proposing to boost supply while Saudi Arabia wants a more cautious approach,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Analysts at Citi bank said global oil market fundamentals should be robust enough to justify an easing of production cuts, adding that they were factoring a 1 million barrels per day (bpd) surge in OPEC supplies in August.
Even after accounting for higher OPEC+ production, Citi expects the market to remain in a deep deficit of more than 3 million bpd through the third quarter with a high probability of Brent hitting around $85.
However, outbreaks of the Delta virus variant are raising concerns demand recovery may falter. Renewed lockdowns and rising costs have already weakened momentum in Asia’s factory activities in June.
In the United States, crude stockpiles fell last week for the sixth straight week in response to rising demand, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
A drop in crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, to the lowest since March 2020 also underpinned the U.S. benchmark, squeezing its discount to Brent to the narrowest since June 2020 on Wednesday.
Brent was seen averaging $67.48 a barrel this year and WTI $64.54, both up from forecasts in May, a June Reuters poll showed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Report: Dollar clampdown risks fuelling parallel marke

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) allout effort to defend the naira by targeting importers and exporters with tougher regulations risks pushing more traders to the parallel market for their dollars, Bloomberg reported yesterday. As a scarcity of foreignexchange worsens in the system the CBN on Tuesday ordered banks to report exporters that fail to […]
Business

Verve to reward loyal cardholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Verve International has fixed December 19, 2020 for the ceremony to present the grand prize to winners of its ongoing ‘Good Life’ promo, which kicked off in September 2020. The event will hold in Lagos where Verve will reward two lucky cardholders with the grand prize of N1 million each.   The Verve ‘Good Life’ […]
Business

Experts chart path for Africa’s air transport connectivity

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, has proffered solution to the speedy implementation of Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), which tends to provide regional air connectivity in the African continent.   He called on the 15 states that constitute the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica