Business

Oil prices plunge as UAE supports supply boost

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices have plunged after the United Arab Emirates said it supported increasing production.

Brent crude, an international benchmark, fell more than 17% at one point after the statement by the UAE, a member of the powerful oil cartel OPEC, reports the BBC.

The fall follows weeks of skyrocketing oil prices due to supply disruptions sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rising prices have put a financial squeeze on families around the world.

President Joe Biden and other leaders have pledged to try to ease the price pressures for households. Officials from the US have been in talks with oil producers aimed at boosting supply.

“We favour production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels,” Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.

Energy prices have been soaring for more than a year amid a rapid rebound in demand for oil, which had collapsed during the pandemic.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added new price pressures, as sanctions make it hard for the country – typically the producer of about 7% of global supplies – to find buyers for its oil.

The US and Canada have also announced bans on Russian oil imports, while the UK said it would phase them out by the end of the year.

Oil prices have jumped more than 30% since 24 Feb, touching $139 (£105) at one point this week before falling back. Oil prices settled down about 12%, at about $112 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also recently agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic national reserves, but that move is not enough to respond to the recent run-up in prices.

The agency said on Wednesday that oil reserves may be tapped further.

“If there’s a need, if our governments decide so, we can bring more oil to the markets, as one part of the response,” said EIA chief Faith Birol.

The UAE statement comes just one week after Opec rebuffed calls to raise production levels, saying it would stick to an earlier plan to gradually increase output.

US markets soared, following earlier gains in Europe. The Dow closed up 2%, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.5% and the Nasdaq ended 3.5% higher.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AfDB leads calls for $100bn SDRs reallocation to Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is leading calls for the reallocation of $100 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to African countries, the Bank’s Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said. Adesina, who stated this when a US congressional delegation visited the AfDB’s headquarters, said the regional multilateral development finance institution […]
Business

More Nigerians drop below poverty line as inflation records 10-month low

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

It is perhaps an irony that Nigeria’s headline inflation recorded a 10-month low of 15.99 percent in October, yet about 99 million Nigerians are estimated by the World Bank to have dropped below the national poverty line. Bamidele Famoofo reports. Nigeria’s headline inflation recorded a 7th consecutive monthly decline and the lowest inflation rate in […]
Business

AIB-N, NAF collaborate on safer airspace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), in its drive to ensure sustainable cooperation with relevant authorities for safer airspace in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining partnership and institutional collaboration with the Nigerian Air force (NAF).   The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Akin Olateru, who made this known while receiving the newly appointed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica