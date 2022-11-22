Oil prices rebound as reports vary on OPEC+ output

Oil prices whipsawed yesterday, diving early to their lowest since early January but then rebounding as reports varied about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase.

Brent crude futures for January fell 77 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.85 a barrel by 12:54 p.m. EST (1754 GMT) . U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 58 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $79.50 ahead of the contract’s expiry later yesterday.

Both benchmarks had plunged by more than $5 a barrel early, after the Wall Street Journal reported an increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day will be considered at the OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.

Oil retraced most losses after Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom is not discussing a potential oil output increase with other OPEC oil producers, state news agency SPA reported, denying the Journal report.

“It turned the whole situation upside down in a matter of minutes,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “The Saudis giveth and then they taketh away.”

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, recently cut production targets and de facto leader Saudi Arabia’s energy minister was quoted this month as saying the group will remain cautious.

