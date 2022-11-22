News

Oil prices rebound as reports vary on OPEC+ output

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oil prices whipsawed yesterday, diving early to their lowest since early January but then rebounding as reports varied about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase.

Brent crude futures for January fell 77 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.85 a barrel by 12:54 p.m. EST (1754 GMT) . U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 58 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $79.50 ahead of the contract’s expiry later yesterday.

Both benchmarks had plunged by more than $5 a barrel early, after the Wall Street Journal reported an increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day will be considered at the OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.

Oil retraced most losses after Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom is not discussing a potential oil output increase with other OPEC oil producers, state news agency SPA reported, denying the Journal report.

 

“It turned the whole situation upside down in a matter of minutes,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “The Saudis giveth and then they taketh away.”

 

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, recently cut production targets and de facto leader Saudi Arabia’s energy minister was quoted this month as saying the group will remain cautious.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: I didn’t endorse S’ East for presidency – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday denied endorsing the South East country to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Obasanjo’s rebuttal followed an online report quoting him to have backed the region to produce the next president. He reportedly spoke while receiving Mao Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. According to the […]
News

$65m fraud: Track down Buhari’s son-in-law, PDP tells ICPC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) to track down and bring to justice, former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Gimba Yau Kumo, for alleged involvement in a $65 million (about N31 billion) fraud. Kumo, son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been […]
News

COP27: Dataphyte launches climate data hub

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

Datajournalismplatform, Dataphyte, has launched the first climate data platform in the country. This was disclosed in a statement yesterday. The statement reads: “This comes in response to crucial climate issues of nature, food, water, industry decarbonisation, and climate adaptation. “The flooding of 100 LGAs in 33 states in Nigeria has delivered a brutal reminder that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica