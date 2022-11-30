News Top Stories

Oil prices rebound over OPEC+’s production cut speculation

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Oil prices rebounded by three per cent on Tuesday over speculation that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) including Russia, will deepen supply cuts to respond to weakening global demand. Another impact was the hope that China will relax its strict COVID-19 controls after protests rocked the country over the weekend. Brent crude futures gained $2.50, or three per cent, to $85.69 a barrel at 1119 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.98, or 2.6 per cent, to $79.22.

The oil price increase has been regarded as a good development as oil prices on Monday plummeted to the lowest level since December 22, 2021, following aggressive protests in China over the country’s continued zero- COVID policy. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on Monday crashed by $2.39, or 3.1 per cent, to $73.89 a barrel. It fell as far as $73.60 earlier, which is its lowest since December 22, 2021.

Brent crude dipped $2.66, or 3.1 per cent, to trade at $80.97 a barrel at 1000 GMT, after dipping more than three per cebr to $80.61 earlier in the session which is its lowest since January 4, 2022. Health officials of China yesterday said China plans to speedup COVID 19 vaccinations for elderly people, aiming to overcome a key stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular “zero-COVID” curbs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Accept defeat, Bauchi gov tells PDP supporters

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appealed to supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept defeat in the Dass constituency by-election held in the state on Saturday.   However, the PDP has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) returning officer in last Saturday’s by-election in the Bakura Constituency in […]
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: My performance as VP selling point – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his track record when he served as Nigeria’s vice president would be his selling point in next year’s election.   Atiku, who served as deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a PDP-led Federal Government between 1999 and 2007, said the 2023 […]
News Top Stories

$4m BRIBERY SCANDAL ROCKS ANAMBRA GUBER POLL – CHECKS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

South East governor, INEC commissioner fingered Security operatives launch discreet probe, vow to ‘take in those involved’ Plans may have been concluded to compromise the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra State with a whopping sum of $4 million, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. At the centre of the bribery scandal, is a South […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica