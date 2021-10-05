Business

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ holds firm on supply restraint

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting their highest levels in at least three years, extending gains triggered during the previous session after the world’s major oil producers announced they had decided to keep a cap on crude supplies.

Brent crude was up by 40 cents or 0.5% at $81.66 a barrel by 0341 GMT, having rising 2.5% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose 30 cents or 0.4% to $77.92, after gaining 2.3% the previous session.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, said on Monday it would maintain an agreement to increase oil production only gradually, ignoring calls from the United States and India to boost output as the world economy recovers, if patchily, from the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters.

Oil prices have already surged more than 50% this year, a rise that has added to inflationary pressures that crude-consuming nations are concerned will derail recovery from the pandemic.

Despite the pressure to ramp up output, OPEC+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of COVID-19 infections could hit the demand recovery, a source told Reuters a little before the vote.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks he believed the market is now balanced.

“We expect a gradual normalisation in demand growth and a rebound in supply will start to weigh on oil prices from the fourth quarter,” Capital Economics said.

“This year, growth in demand has outpaced supply, helping prices to hit multi-year highs, but we expect this dynamic to reverse as OPEC+ ramps up production,” Capital said in a note.

Meanwhile U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories are likely to have fallen last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories declined by about 300,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Toyota bets on start-up Tugende’s small loans to boost Africa business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The trading arm of the Toyota Group has invested $4 million in Ugandan start-up Tugende, saying it hopes the firm’s loans to small, independent businesses will also help customers buy the carmaker’s vehicles.   Launched in 2012 in Uganda, Tugende began by offering motorcycle loans to riders and has since expanded to offer loans for […]
Business

NCC suspends sales of SIM cards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Samson Akintaro The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators in the country to suspend sales of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. The suspension, the telecoms regulator said is to allow an audit of the current over 200 million active mobile lines in the country in order to ascertain that they are duly […]
Business

HP unveils more services in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Leading global ICT Company HP, producers of premium laptops and printers has announced its latest insights-driven services for the Nigerian market. The company said this was part of its commitment to help IT teams in the country rise to the challenges that organisations are facing today. The new services include HP Active Care for proactive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica