Oil prices rise amid hopes of recovery in China

Oil prices rose on Friday amid hopes of a swift fuel demand recovery in China and stronger-than-expected economic growth in the US. Brent was 1.17 per cent higher at $88.49 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate was up 1.2 per cent at $81.98 a barrel. Brent settled 1.57 per cent higher at $87.47 on Thursday, while WTI closed up by 1.07 per cent at $81.01. Oil futures have gained for two consecutive weeks after China — the world’s second-largest economy and top crude importer — reopened its borders for the first time in three years, triggering a sharp increase in airline bookings.

China’s reopening matters profoundly for commodities balances as well as market pricing. The economy of the United States slowed slightly in the final quarter of 2022, although it still grew at a faster-than-expected pace amid fears that the world’s largest economy is heading towards a recession this year. Its gross domestic product grew at a 2.9 per cent rate from October to December, a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. This marks two consecutive quarters of economic growth, after 3.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

