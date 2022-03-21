Business

Oil prices rise as EU mulls Russian ban, Saudi refinery hit

At the start of the new week, oil prices have risen, with Brent crude above $110 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo.

Adding to market jitters, Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery over the weekend, temporarily disrupting production.

Brent crude is up more than $3 at $111.03 a barrel while US light crude is trading at $107.88 a barrel.

Prices moved higher ahead of a series of summits this week between EU governments and US president Joe Biden, where the Europeans will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

The Moscow stock exchange has been shuttered for three weeks following the imposition of western sanctions on Russia, but is resuming limited trading today, in federal loan bonds.

European stock markets closed higher for the second week in a row last week despite there being little prospect of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

