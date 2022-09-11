News Top Stories

Oil prices rise by 4%

Oil prices increased by around 4 per cent in the last trading session of the week. A barrel of Brent crude increased by 4.1 per cent to close at $92.84. To reach a price of $86.8 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 3.9 per cent. Actual and threatened supply cutbacks precipitated the increase.

 

Prices have also been increased by the unexpected 75 basis point rate increase by the European Central Bank this week and additional COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

 

A minor reduction in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies’ oil output plans as announced on September 5, after the 32nd OPEC ministerial and non-ministerial meeting, also helped to maintain prices. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had threatened to restrict oil and gas supplies to Europe if price caps were implemented.

However, futures showed a second weekly fall as the prospect of demand was hampered by aggressive interest rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 limitations. Despite the recovery on Friday, both crude benchmarks were still expected to decline for the week, with Brent down roughly 0.2 per cent for the week after briefly reaching its lowest level since January.

WTI reported a 0.1per cent weekly drop. Sources said the West would have to deal with the possibility of losing Russian energy supplies and rising oil costs in the upcoming months. Further analysis showed that Brent was down significantly from a rise in March near its all-time high of $147 when Russia invaded Ukraine,

 

pressured by concerns about a recession and demand. In the wake of the invasion, the Group of Seven was looking for methods to restrict Russia’s significant oil export earnings. Russian oil should be subject to a price cap set at fair market value less any risk premium brought on by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a United States official said.

 

