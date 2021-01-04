Business

Oil prices rise on expectations that OPEC+ likely to maintain output

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices rose on Monday on expectations that OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February at a meeting later in the day as the coronavirus pandemic keeps worries about first-half demand elevated.
Brent crude for March was at $52.42 a barrel, up 62 cents or 1.2%, by 0348 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for February rose 55 cents, or 1.1%, to $49.07 a barrel, reports Reuters.
Broader macro momentum trends including a weaker dollar and investors positioning for a recovery in the oil sector this year could be supporting oil prices, Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.
“Maybe there is some positive sentiment from OPEC+ looking to constrain supply in light of the virus rearing its ugly head in the west,” he added.
Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said on Sunday that while crude demand is expected to rise by 5.9 million barrels per day (bpd) to 95.9 million bpd this year, the group sees plenty of downside demand risks in the first half of 2021.
“We are only beginning to emerge from a year of deep investment cuts, huge job losses and the worst crude oil demand destruction on record,” he said.
Prices ended 2020 about 20% below 2019’s average, still recovering from the impact of global economic lockdown measures imposed to battle COVID-19 that slashed fuel demand, even though the world’s major producers agreed record output cuts through the year.
OPEC and allied producers including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, decided at a meeting last month to raise output by 500,000 barrels per day in January, anticipating a boost in demand, and agreed to meet every month to review production.
Analysts from Energy Aspects and RBC Capital said OPEC+ was likely to maintain January production levels in February.
“We think the producer group will opt to forgo any further production increases for February with COVID-19 cases continuing to climb and the slower-than-expected vaccine rollout,” RBC Capital’s Helima Croft said.
In the United States, crude oil production stayed under pressure from weak prices and tepid demand, down more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from earlier this year, a government report showed on January 1.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian banks tipped for more Kenyan expansion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian banks seeking to escape the malaise gripping Africa’s biggest economy could find refuge by expanding in Kenya, where the industry is ripe for deals and a contraction might still be avoided, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet reported Director for frontier and sub-Saharan African banks equity research at Renaissance Capital, Mr. Adesoji Solanke, as […]
Business

Surge in fraud attempts highlights need for vigilance

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although official data on the issue is not yet available, many Nigerians clearly noticed an increase in financial fraud attempts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.   With many customers opting for electronic transactions, rather than visiting banks’ physical branches to be subjected to delays and other inconveniences occasioned by the pandemic protocols put in […]
Business

PMS: Playing politics with policy somersault

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Nigerians see the announcement of N5 slash in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol as a major policy somersault. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, pèriscopes government’s gas expansion programme and how the petrol price slash announcement by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, did more harm than good to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica