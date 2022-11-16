News Top Stories

Oil prices rise on optimism for easing inflation

Oil prices rose yesterday along with major stock indexes after U.S. data signaled that inflation could be starting to subside, which would be a positive for oil demand. Brent crude futures rose $1.02, or 1.1 per cent, to $94.16 a barrel at 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.18, or 1.4 per cent, to $87.05. U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October, more evidence that inflation was starting to ease, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. Wall Street indexes rose after the data, while the U.S. dollar index fell, making greenback-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders. “The inflation data was positive in a way. Stocks took off from that and it looks like we’re getting dragged higher now,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

“We’re still in that inverse dollar effect here.” A European Union ban on seaborne Russian crude, set to start on Dec. 5, means that 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) must be replaced, the International Energy Agency said yesterday. “When you look at what we saw from the IEA about global oil inventories, that should be very bullish,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. Still, the IEA forecast that a gloomy economic outlook will put global oil use on track to contract by nearly a quarter million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2022 year on year, with demand growth slowing to 1.6 million bpd in 2023 from 2.1 million bpd this year.

 

