Oil prices rise over optimism for global economic growth

Oil prices increased yesterday following the expectation of an improved global economic outlook. Also, concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a higher-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel stocks. Brent crude futures were up $1.48, or 1.9 per cent, at $81.58 a barrel by 1436 GMT. U.S and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.35, or 1.8 per cent, to $76.47. Both contracts registered gains on Monday and Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off in the first week of 2023. Global equities were up slightly yesterday on hopes that U.S. inflation and earnings figures due on Thursday point to a resilient economy and slower pace of interest rate hikes. Analysts have said the value of the dollar will fall if inflation comes in below expectations. Such could boost oil demand because it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Some of the market’s optimism was pinned on top oil importer China’s reopening of its economy after the end of strict COVID- 19 restrictions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...