Oil prices rise over optimism for global economic growth

Oil prices increased yesterday following the expectation of an improved global economic outlook. Also, concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a higher-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel stocks. Brent crude futures were up $1.48, or 1.9 per cent, at $81.58 a barrel by 1436 GMT. U.S and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.35, or 1.8 per cent, to $76.47. Both contracts registered gains on Monday and Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off in the first week of 2023. Global equities were up slightly yesterday on hopes that U.S. inflation and earnings figures due on Thursday point to a resilient economy and slower pace of interest rate hikes. Analysts have said the value of the dollar will fall if inflation comes in below expectations. Such could boost oil demand because it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Some of the market’s optimism was pinned on top oil importer China’s reopening of its economy after the end of strict COVID- 19 restrictions.
Why PDP National Zoning C’ttee meeting ended in deadlock –Source
Facts have emerged over why the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Convention Committee on Zoning, held in Enugu, last Thursday, ended in a stalemate. It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after the closed-door meeting told newsmen that they adjourned to […]
Angry protesters defy security, march on Abuja streets
Angry protesters on Wednesday morning defied all security threats and heavy deployment of police to gather at the Abuja popular Unity Fountain and also marched through the streets to mark the one- year anniversary of the EndSars protest. The protesters, especially youths who braved the odds to come out with different placards for the memorial, […]
Shonekan: Buhari orders national flag to fly at half-mast
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the late former Head of the Interim National Government Ernest Shonekan. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement Tuesday. It read: “Following the death of the former Head of the Interim […]
