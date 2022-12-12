Oil prices signal impending 10% loss

There were signals that oil prices would have a significant loss last week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent on track to post a 10 per cent loss if Friday’s trade is in line with the rest of the week. According to Oilprices.com, oil demand concerns continue to trump bullish news in the oil market, with fears of a global recession being amplified by monetary policy tightening. Also the price cap on Russian oil has so far had a limited effect on oil markets, leading traders to sell their position According to the report, crude oil prices are about to book a week of sizeable losses, during which market movements erased all gains Bent and WTI hadmade since the start of the year. Bloomberg said the cumulative weekly loss for the benchmarks could reach 10 per cent if Friday’s trade is in line with what has been seen so far last week, as demand concerns trumped the news of China reopening after massive Covid restrictions. At the same time, even though the price cap on Russian oil that G7 put into effect on December 5 was theoretically bullish for oil, traders figured out it was unlikely to have any immediate effect on physical oil supply and instead of buying began selling their positions. This could yet change once the dust from the cap’s implementation settles and the potential for supply disruption unfolds. For now, there have only been hints: Turkey’s new proof-of-insurance rules are one such hint, which has got some 20 million barrels of Kazakh crude stuck in the Turkish straits. At the same time, traders are sounding the alarm over confusion in the physical oil market where cargos have never been traded at fixed, unchangeable prices. Meanwhile, however, fears of a looming global recession fuel a bearish mood among traders, and this is getting reflected in prices

