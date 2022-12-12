Business

Oil prices signal impending 10% loss

Posted on Author Success Nwogu with agency reports Comment(0)

There were signals that oil prices would have a significant loss last week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent on track to post a 10 per cent loss if Friday’s trade is in line with the rest of the week. According to Oilprices.com, oil demand concerns continue to trump bullish news in the oil market, with fears of a global recession being amplified by monetary policy tightening. Also the price cap on Russian oil has so far had a limited effect on oil markets, leading traders to sell their position  According to the report, crude oil prices are about to book a week of sizeable losses, during which market movements erased all gains Bent and WTI hadmade since the start of the year. Bloomberg said the cumulative weekly loss for the benchmarks could reach 10 per cent if Friday’s trade is in line with what has been seen so far last week, as demand concerns trumped the news of China reopening after massive Covid restrictions. At the same time, even though the price cap on Russian oil that G7 put into effect on December 5 was theoretically bullish for oil, traders figured out it was unlikely to have any immediate effect on physical oil supply and instead of buying began selling their  positions. This could yet change once the dust from the cap’s implementation settles and the potential for supply disruption unfolds. For now, there have only been hints: Turkey’s new proof-of-insurance rules are one such hint, which has got some 20 million barrels of Kazakh crude stuck in the Turkish straits. At the same time, traders are sounding the alarm over confusion in the physical oil market where cargos have never been traded at fixed, unchangeable prices. Meanwhile, however, fears of a looming global recession fuel a bearish mood among traders, and this is getting reflected in prices

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Autochek Secures $13.1m Seed Funding to Scale its Technology, Accelerate Expansion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Autochek, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa, has secured $13.1mn in seed funding. Co-led by follow-on investors, TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures, the round also included participation from existing investors, Golden Palm Investments, Enza Capital, Lateral Capital as well as new participants, ASK Capital and Mobility 54 Investment SAS (the venture […]
Business

BATN staff wins CIO Consumer Goods Category Award

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Digital Business Solutions, British American Tobacco Company of Nigeria (BATN), Olakunle Ogedengbe, has won the CIO Consumer Goods category award for the year 2021, for inspiring BATN’s contribution to the Nigeria’s Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) growth in the area of Consumer Goods using digital […]
Business

Faulty Customs servers endanger FG’s investment policy

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

TERMINATION Port users seek termination of the Agency’s Internet service provider   Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has said that it would drag Nigeria Customs (NCS) to court over incessant server failure.   It noted that the server failure had grossly jeopardised the Federal Government’s policy on Ease of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica