Oil prices sustain rise on supply cut prospect

Oil prices further rose on Monday as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth.

Brent crude rose 2.5 per cent to $103.51 per barrel, extending last week’s 4.4 per cent gain. Also, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was 3.2 per cent at $96.03 after rising by 2.5 per cent last week.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week, raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, will meet on September 5, 2022 to take decision on oil out and set policy.

