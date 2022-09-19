Business

‘Oil prices’ll continue to boost Nigeria’s trade surplus’

Analysts at United Capital Research have said that they expect high crude oil prices to continue to boost Nigeria’s trade surplus despite the country’s current poor crude oil production capacity.

 

Commenting on the latest Foreign Trade Statistics report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the analysts, in a note released at the weekend, also cited naira weakness and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which have led to a slowdown in manufacturing as well as supply chain disruptions, as factors that will continue to push up Nigeria’s trade surplus.

 

The analysts stated that  while the NBS report revealed a 32.2 per cent y/y increase to N12.8 trillion in the country’s trading activity in Q2-2022 compared with the N9.7 trillion recorded in Q2-2021, it however, moderated q/q with a marginal decline of 1.2 per cent in Q2-2022 (from N13.0 trillion in Q1-2022) as the “reduction in imports outpaced the increase in exports catalysed by a weakening naira (depreciating by 3.3 per cent YTD to N436.5/$ in the I/E window and depreciating by 24.2 per cent YTD to N706/$ in the parallel markets) and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China resulting in slowed manufacturing and supply chain disruptions.”

They pointed out that China accounted for a significant portion of Nigeria’s imports (26.1 per cent of total imports in Q2-2022), stating that, overall, total Chinese imports declined by 5.9 per cent q/q to N1.4 trillion.

According to the analysts, “in Q1-2022, the total export bill grew 47.5 per cent y/y to N7.4tn, driven by higher crude exports (+44.9 per cent y/y to N5.9tn), which accounted for  79.77 per centof total exports as oil prices rallied (at the end of Q2-2022 brent crude was $114.81/bbl. +47.6 per cent YTD) despite Nigeria’s continued decline in production.

 

“Interestingly, India and Spain remain Nigeria’s top export destinations with N1.1 trillion and N1.0 trillion worth exported in Q2-2022. Similarly, the import bill expanded 15.8 per cent y/y to N5.4 trillion, primarily due to improved demand for imported goods as economic recovery sustained. In addition, we note that the global inflationary environment was higher, broadly impacting the nominal value of trade activities and Nigeria’s imports and exports.

Due to the continued growth of export bills, Nigeria’s trade surplus widened to print at N1.97 trillion (from a N0.3 trillion surplus in Q2-2021).” They further stated: “Looking forward, we expect trading activities to remain robust.

Export receipts will rise due to the expected sustained crude prices, although weaker oil output and supply chain bottlenecks could reduce further growth momentum.

“On the other hand, we expect the trade surplus to remain sustained. Our outlook is predicated on the continued levels of deprecation for the naira in the second half of the year. We also expect sustained demand amid elevated prices for petroleum products will be another pain for the import bill, driving it higher.”

 

