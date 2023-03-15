Oil Production: NUPRC to help Marginal Field awardees source funds

The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has said it was planning a production based lending engagement that would help awardees of the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round licences source the needed capital to commence full field development towards hitting their first oil. The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who said this had become necessary given the funding challenges facing some of the awardees, noted that the engagement which was planned to begin soon would be between the Commission, Petroleum Production Licence (PPL) Awardees, Exploration and Production (E&P) service providers and Nigerian Banks.

Komolafe, who dropped the hint yesterday in Abuja, noted that the engagement was expected to provide platforms for strategic partnership/ alliance between the awardees and the service providers for Well Re-entry and drilling services, even as the arrangement was to be offered on service fee recoverable by the service providers from production to be attached. According to him in a statement made available to newsmen, the Commission has already concluded plans to organise an E&P International Financing Road show in Abuja in the coming weeks for financiers, investment bankers, private equities, and multi-lateral institutional investors.

Like this: Like Loading...