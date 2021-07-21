Business

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.83 a barrel at 0354 GMT, giving up Tuesday’s 1.1% gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.70 a barrel, after rising $1 on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

The market “has come under a bit of downward pressure in early morning trading today after a bearish and rather surprising inventory report from the API,” ING Economics analysts said in a note, referring to weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 806,000 barrels for the week that ended July 16, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

By comparison, 10 analysts polled by Reuters had estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell by about 4.5 million barrels.

Investors are awaiting data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to see whether it confirms there was an increase in crude inventories, which would end an eight-week streak of inventory drawdowns.

“The price moves today and potentially tomorrow will be driven by U.S. oil stocks data, but the biggest thematic will be the OPEC+ deal to add 400,000 barrels per day a month versus whether demand will hold up given what we’re seeing on the Delta variant,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.

A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, to boost supply by 400,000 bpd each month from August through December sparked an oil price selloff on Monday, exacerbated by demand fears with cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus picking up in major markets like the United States, Britain and Japan.

While fuel demand has improved during the peak summer months, a surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the demand outlook.

“The Delta dread has a rather firm grip of the oil market sentiment, having put a big question-mark over the demand rebound narrative of the past several weeks,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

“Crude may eke out some modest gains in the coming days, but it is hard to see prices jumping to the higher orbits any time soon,” said Hari.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NNFM returns to profitability despite pressure

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Despite rising cost of operations, NNFM Plc has sustained positive trajectory, CHRIS UGWU writes   Like any other sector in the Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the manufacturing sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is ravaging the economy. With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look […]
Business

PTAD boss encourages staff on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The wave of top level confirmation of appointment and success in 2020 promotion exercise for 15 senior and junior levels in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been commended by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme. A statement by Head, Corporate Communications, PTAD, Olugbenga Ajayi, stated that two acting directors were confirmed by the […]
Business

SEC: Digital platforms’ll aid financial inclusion

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that it recognises the importance of digital platforms for democratising access to capital market products and services for greater financial inclusion in the market. This was stated by Director- General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement, Mr. Reginald […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica