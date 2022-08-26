News Top Stories

Oil rises above $100 on potential OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil prices rose yesterday as a result of mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. The global benchmark, Brent crude rose by 0.4 per cent and traded for $101.67 a barrel. This is the first time Brent is trading above $100 since it fell below this price range 15 days ago.

The U.S. benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose by 0.3 per cent and traded at $95.21 a barrel. Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs yesterday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), will cut production to support prices. Discussions on an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports.

 

Our Reporters

AMCON to publish debtors’ list in January

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has concluded arrangements to publish the full list of individuals, institutions as well as their directors on its Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers, New Telegraph learnt yesterday.   Last week, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, directed AMCON […]
Onyeali-Ikpe’s 7-point Agenda: Building a future-ready Fidelity Bank

John C. Maxwell, an American author and speaker, is a widely acknowledged thought leader. Maxwell asserts in one of his most famous quotes, which encapsulates the true essence of leadership, “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” Fidelity Bank CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, is leading […]
Electronic transmission: PDP alleges plot to sway NASS decision

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots by powerful interests to influence members of the National Assembly to reject electronic transmission of election results when the Electoral Act amendment bill is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, called on Senators […]

