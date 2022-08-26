Oil rises above $100 on potential OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil prices rose yesterday as a result of mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. The global benchmark, Brent crude rose by 0.4 per cent and traded for $101.67 a barrel. This is the first time Brent is trading above $100 since it fell below this price range 15 days ago.

The U.S. benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose by 0.3 per cent and traded at $95.21 a barrel. Both crude oil benchmark contracts touched three-week highs yesterday after the Saudi energy minister flagged the possibility that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), will cut production to support prices. Discussions on an agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...