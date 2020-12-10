Business

Oil rises above $49 as vaccine release spurs demand hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oil rose above $49 a barrel on Thursday as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in U.S. crude inventories that showed there was still ample supply available.
Britain began vaccinations this week and they could start as soon as this weekend in the United States. Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine and said initial shots would be delivered starting next week, reports Reuters.
Brent crude was up 80 cents, or 1.6%, at $49.66 a barrel at 1131 GMT, rising for a third day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 73 cents, or 1.6%, to $46.25.
Oil gained even after the latest weekly report on U.S. oil inventories showed a massive, 15.2 million-barrel rise in crude stocks. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million-barrel drop.
“The latest set of data has exceeded any bearish expectations,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “The stubbornness of oil bulls and their confidence in the positive economic impact of the vaccine roll-out are truly remarkable.”
Concern over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent support. Two wells at a small field were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday, but overall production from the field was not affected.
“Traders are also nervous about the oil supply,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, referring to the Iraq attack.
Oil has recovered from historic lows reached in April when the pandemic hammered demand, helped by a record supply-cut deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.
OPEC+ will further ease its supply restrictions in January by adding an extra 500,000 barrels per day although the easing is more gradual than previously agreed, to provide additional support to the market.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Labour hails FG for scrapping SARS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for dissolving the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) just as it called on Nigerian youths to avoid any form of violence in the ongoing nation-wide protests against police brutality. The President, ASCSN , Comrade Bola-Audu Innocent, […]
Business

Job losses: Nigeria’s oil sector lapping from global experience

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s oil industry is not spared of mass sack and gross deployment of staff rocking the global industry as the gale is blowing in ExxonMobil and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). Adeola Yusuf reports Mass transfer and job losses are looming at the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as the Federal Government […]
Business

CBN: Countering fifth columnists’ threat to economic stability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Perhaps, as a result of the fact that it had to roll out some tough policies to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, in recent times, come under attack from fifth columnists, who perceive the apex bank’s measures to be detrimental to their selfish […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: