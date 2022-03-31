Business Top Stories

Oil rises as market braces for supply disruption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oil prices rebounded from Tuesday’s losses to rise by more than three per cent early on Wednesday, as Russia signaled it would want rubles not only for gas but also for oil, metals, and grains. As of 9:34 a.m. ET on Wednesday, ahead of the weekly U.S. oil inventory report from the Energy Information Administration, WTI Crude was up 3.63 per cent at $108.00, and Brent Crude was trading up 3.45 per cent at $114.03. Oil slumped early yesterday, with the U.S. benchmark dipping briefly below $100 a barrel after signs emerged that the resumption of the Russia- Ukraine peace talks after two weeks may have been constructive.

During the talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russia promised to significantly scale back its military operations and activity around Kyiv and in the northern city of Chernihiv. Ukraine, for its part, proposed it would keep a neutral status and would not join alliances or host troops of other countries on its territory.

The U.S., however, sounded skeptical about Russia’s promises to scale back its campaign, and on Wednesday, the market appeared not to be buying Moscow’s promises, either. Prices were also rising after the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated late on Tuesday that there was a draw this week for crude oil of 3.0 million barrels, compared to analyst predictions of a 1.558 million barrel draw. On Wednesday, the energy markets in Europe were bracing for a potential disruption to Russian natural gas supply ahead of a March 31 deadline Vladimir Putin had given to Gazprom and the central bank to arrange for ruble payments for gas. In addition, Moscow signaled today that it could soon demand rubles for other exports, including those of oil, metals, and grains.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Boom in agent banking fuels fraud concerns

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The current boom in agent banking business is clearly good news for the country’s monetary authorities as it is helping to boost financial inclusion. However, findings by New Telegraph show that concerns are growing in some quarters that the increasingly rapid adoption of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals by Nigerians is leading to worsening electronic […]
Business

UBA’s REDTV’s TMC named Web Series of the Year 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Men’s Club (TMC), Africa’s highly anticipated online series powered by the United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, has emerged the winner of Gage’s Awards’ Web Series of the Year 2020.   According to a statement, following a thorough audit by the organisers of the awards, TMC, which was nominated alongside four […]
Business

PAN to FG: Scrap 5% import duty on agric equipment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has urged the Federal Government to abolish the current practice of five per cent import duty being charged on all agricultural equipment brought into the country and allow free duty charge on imported poultry equipment not produced locally in order to boost poultry farming in the country. The association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica