Oil Sector Reform: I’ve been getting death threats, says Kyari

Posted on

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, yesterday alleged that his life is being threatened for working to reform the nation’s oil sector. Kyari said this while delivering a keynote address at the legislative transparency and accountability summit organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption. Crude oil theft has been on the rise in Nigeria, leading to low output and declining revenue despite increased prices at the international market.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) recently said the country loses more than 115,000 barrels per day to oil theft and vandalism. Oil producers in Nigeria had also decried the activities of vandals, adding that illegal oil bunkers raked in ‘petrodollars’, while Nigeria is bedevilled by low produc-tion. Although many parts of the Niger Delta have become oil theft crime scenes, the most affected with drastic consequences, is the Trans- Niger Pipeline (TNP), a major pipeline capable of transporting about 180,000 barrels of crude per day.

In April, 2022, Kyari said oil theft is an elitist business, adding that the country needs speedy establishment of a special court to try cases of oil theft. However, the NNPC, in collaboration with security agencies, has intensified the fight against oil theft by shutting down a significant number of illegal refineries in recent months. Speaking at the summit yesterday, the NNPC GCEO said the reformation in the sector comes with a “personal cost”.

 

