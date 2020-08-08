News

Oil spill: Mauritius declares state of emergency

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mauritius’ Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth declared a state of environmental emergency on Friday as the Indian ocean island battled to contain an oil spill.
The oil seeped from a Japanese freighter that ran aground last month off the coast of the popular tourist island. Jugnauth made the brief statement in a tweet.
Several hours earlier he tweeted: “Our country does not have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I asked for help from France,” tagging French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s social media pages have not yet responded.
Photographs from the air showed the oil slick spreading through the turquoise waters surrounding the island. Other images in local L’Express newspaper showed blackened beaches and dead marine life.
Greenpeace said the spill from the bulk carrier would have devastating consequences.
The “MV Wakashio ran aground around July 25 and is now leaking tons of diesel and oil into the ocean,” said Happy Khambule, Greenpeace Africa climate and energy campaign manager.
“Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius’ economy, food security and health.”
He said all the 20 crew members were safe.
Deborah de Chazal, Executive Director of the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, which is working with the government to address the disaster, told dpa the boat was carrying 4,000 tons of oil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lawan meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan have held a closed-door meeting. The meeting took place inside the Aso Rock Villa on Sunday.   Though discussions in the meeting are yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report, the Senate had recently lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria. […]
News

Edo guber polls: PDP, APC trade words over bribery allegations

Posted on Author Cajetyan Mmuta

The camps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and a socio-cultural group, Binin Renaissance, yesterday engaged in war of words over bribery allegations in efforts to prosecute the September 19 governorship election in the state. The leadership of the PDP in the state said that the […]
News

18 sailors injured in explosion on US military ship

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eighteen sailors have been injured after an explosion caused a fire on a military ship in San Diego, the fire department said. The sailors were taken from the USS Bonhomme Richard to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet, said. San Diego […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: