Oil Spill: Rivers LG boss seeks Shell’s intervention

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Confidence Nyima Deko, has appealed to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to intervene in the oil spill in Deebom, a community in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, in order to prevent deaths in the area. Some residents of the area, who have been scooping crude oil from the spill despite warnings of an explosion, claimed the spill was caused by equipment failure of the SPDC. The spill sites have attracted people from neighbouring areas who have joined in scooping crude oil from the burst Trans Niger Delta Pipeline (TNDP). The Gokana council boss also called on the people of Bodo to maintain peace and avoid anything that may aggravate the situation on ground, just as he urged security agencies to maintain peace and order in the community as the police continued to handle the situation. Deko, in a statement signed by Maxwell Dukori, his chief press secretary, urged Shell to quickly intervene to avoid a disaster.
