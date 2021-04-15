Metro & Crime

Oil spillage: HOSTCOM to set up joint working committee

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

As a result of constant oil spillage being experienced in Ikarama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by facilities owned by Shell, a 10-man joint working committee to look into how the situation can be remedied is billed to be set up next week.
Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during a meeting with representatives from the Ikarama community on the way forward, the state chairman of HOSTCOM, Chief Albert Boma said it has become expedient to set up the joint working committee to look into the insistent occurrence regretting that even after the visitation by the National Assembly members and his crew recently to that community, the spills still continue.
The HOSTCOM Chairman said: “We want to set up a working committee to look at the continuous oil spillage that always occur at Ikararma community. We have gone there before to see the spillages. The day we went, security agents were there to intimidate the people.
“As the mouth piece of the host communities and because communities cannot go and fight the oil companies, they have been suffering for over 60 good years. Based on that, we said we have to look for a way to help them and see how we can interface with Shell so that the community will be developed and the people will come out of their suffering.”
Earlier, the paramant ruler of Ikarama community, Lamie Herberston Alfred said that another oil spill had just occurred at the community (April 6, 2021), stating that Shell said that it was third party spill.
Lamie said: “Whenever they are washing their equipment, at Ikarama manifold, this spills do occur. Even last year, it occurred and this year it has occurred again because of the force they are using to wash the pipes. That force they use makes the pipe to burst but Shell is saying that it was man made.”

Our Reporters

