Business

Oil steady as US storm eases but demand recovery fears persist

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Oil futures were little changed on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength.

But worries about fuel demand persisted with flare-ups around the globe in coronavirus cases.

Brent crude futures edged three cents 0.1 per cent, lower to $41.41 a barrel at 0637 GMT thus, reversing earlier small gains, reports Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, slipped four cents or 0.1 per cent to $39.27 a barrel.

The more active November contract shed three cents or 0.1 per cent to $39.51.

Crude prices, which fell about four per cent on Monday, won some respite as Texas refineries stayed after a tropical storm was expected to keep losing strength, allaying worries about U.S. refinery demand for feedstock.

However, concerns about global demand held sway.

“The recovery in sentiment after the rout in risk assets seen a fortnight ago was clearly fragile,’’ said Vandana Hari, an energy analyst at Singapore-based Vanda Insights.

“This week, the market is recalibrating to a likely stalling of the economic recovery in Europe as several countries in the region impose fresh restrictions to contain a surge in the coronavirus.’’

Monday’s price slump was spurred by concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in major markets could lead to fresh lockdowns and hurt demand.

That raised the possibility that a return of Libyan oil could come when it isn’t needed, as the country looks to ramp up exports.

“We had a pretty punchy risk-off session (overnight) … on fears around the risk that a COVID-19 resurgence starts to have negative impacts on demand again,’’ said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.

Markets are nervous about demand in places like the United Kingdom, where fresh restrictions are being imposed.

U.S. health officials are also warning of a new wave in the coming winter.

“When the virus resurges, governments lockdown, impose restrictions and individuals and businesses start to retreat.

It’s all bad for demand,’’ Shaw said.

Traders will be watching out for the American Petroleum Institute’s data on U.S. oil inventories due later on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely fell last week, while inventories of distillates, including diesel, were seen climbing, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Jaiz bank targets N5.408bn Q4’20 gross earnings

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria’s first non-interest (Islamic) bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it is targeting to achieve N5.408 billion gross earnings in fourth quarter of 2020.   The bank In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also projected to rake in N705.367 million in profit before tax and N634.830 million in profit […]
Business

H1: Consumer goods’ stocks lose N437bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

CHALLENGING Nigeria’s economic landscape has been challenging for the manufacturing sector and, particularly, the consumer good industry   Investors in consumer goods’ sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market lost about N437 billion during the half year of 2020 following negative market sentiments as COVID-19 ravages the country.   The market […]
Business

Inflation rate hits 13.22%, highest jump since Oct 2016

Posted on Author Reporter

The consumer price index which measures inflation rose by 0.40 percentage points between July and August 2020 on a year-on-year basis, the highest increase recorded since October 2016. According to the August CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the rate of inflation stood at 13.22 per cent in August; higher than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: