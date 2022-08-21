Oil theft: An organised crime woven in conspiracy

Meanwhile, the Navy has routinely warned its personnel to desist from any act of involvement or compromise with oil thieves. As a matter of fact, to demonstrate the zero tolerance of the Navy for COT (Crude Oil Theft), some officers who at a time were alleged to be complicit in COT are presently facing charges before a court martial.

In this regard, the Navy has destroyed 278 Illegal Refinery Sites, arrested a total of 85 suspects, impounded 72 arrested Boats, 23 vehicles and tankers, destroyed 127 Illegal Refinery Ovens, destroyed 102 Illegal Refinery Large Pits, destroyed 148 Illegal Refinery Storage Tanks, recovered 41 Outboard Engine and 35 Pumping Machines.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore AO Ayo- Vaughan, who made this known recently, noted that the Navy recovered 23.11million (110,102.59litres) of AGO, 39.66million litres of Crude Oil (230,882 barrels), 649. 775. 38 litres’ of DPK, 345,000.49 litres’ of PMS, 380,000 litres of Sludge and 66, 000 litres’ of LPFO.

Explaining the difference between oil theft and oil losses, which is mostly alluded to by economy watchers, he said, “Oil theft occurs when the crude oil is siphoned from oil wells or from vandalized pipelines into barges or wooden boats destined for ships at sea or the illegal refineries. “The loss on the other hand occurs when a pipeline is shut down, for example the Trans-Niger Pipeline.

The barrels of oil that would have been transported for sale cannot be, hence it is a loss to the NNPC.”

He said: “Claims of theft of 108,000 barrels of crude oil for instance implies that on a daily basis 22 x 5,000 barrel (5 tonne) capacity barges would be required by oil thieves to convey the consignment through the creeks to the high sea for sale to ships. “In a month therefore, about 660 barges will be required to convey the acclaimed quantity of stolen crude to sea.

“This is impossible because such a mass movement of barges is impossible given the operation and daily patrols of the Nigerian Navy,” he said. Speaking on the state of the oil industry, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said: “Crude oil theft is run by a cabal and a cartel that are always ready to resist the security agencies.

This, in other words, informs that the oil thieves and pipeline vandals are sophisticated in their operations, which means there is a need for strong support to the armed forces and other paramilitary agencies that are involved in the protection of the Nigerian oil economy.”

To retrieve the industry, the so called ‘cabal’ in the industry, a former director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Mr. Temisan Omatseye, though the role of the Navy on the Nigerian territorial waters is military not commercial, it has the responsibility of ensuring that vessels entering the country with the view to sabotaging the economy is arrested. “The recent arrest of the large tanker vessels that entered our waters without permission shows that the Navy is waking up to its responsibilities.

My expectation is that NIMASA in synergy with the Navy should deploy its deep blue assets to protect Nigerian waters against intruders. “As a matter of fact, NIMASA’s fight against piracy cannot be easily separated from the fight against oil theft as the latter fuels the former,” Omatseye said. He further said: “With the Deep Blue Project, it is expected that the maritime space and Exclusive Economic Zone, up to the Gulf of Guinea, will be a whole lot safer and free from any form of criminalities including oil thef.t

. As has been disclosed by both NIMASA and NPA, it would be easier to interlink the C3i technology of the NPA, the C4i of NIMASA and the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy (NN), thus leading to an interchange of information that would speed up the navy’s response to threats at sea.”

As laudable as the Deep Blue Project is, it can only work with partnerships, one of which is the navy’s. For the project, most of the assets like the Special Mission Vessels and aircraft, would be manned and commanded by the officers of the Nigerian Navy.

NNPC App to monitor crude oil theft

To combat the problem, NNPC has launched a mobile app for reporting the incidents and rewarding those who do. The launch of the crude oil theft monitoring app took place recently in Abuja, during the signing of renewed production contracts between the Nigeria National Petroleum Commission and its oil drilling partners. Authorities said the mobile platform was created for members of host communities in oil-rich regions to enable early reporting of incidents and spur immediate action from relevant security and government authorities.

Whistle blowers will also be rewarded.

During the launch, the NNPC group head, Mele Kyari, admitted that pipeline vandalism has become difficult to control. But Toyin Akinosho, publisher of the Africa Oil+Gas Report, said beyond launching an app, political will is needed to address the problem.

“It’s very important that the state hydrocarbon company itself is announcing this [but] it’s not just a question about tracking, it’s actually how you deliver on ensuring that those incidents don’t happen again,” he said. “There has to be the will power to deliver. That’s what I’m interested in,” Akinosho said.

Pipeline surveillance contracts

Rather than continue with the system of rewarding cronies and friends with surveillance contracts, Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the reviewing oil surveillance contracts based on the performance of the contractors, saying engagement of host communities would ensure effectiveness in securing the nation’s oil and gas assets.

Okowa, who made the call recently, said that criminality has crept into the dispute between oil companies and host communities. The governor pointed out that it was often difficult to secure the facilities, especially when the persons given the contracts did not have adequate information on the environment or did not have the buy-in of host communities. He said that the support of the communities is needed because some parts of the creeks cannot be accessed by the surveillance contractor.

“Therefore, surveillance contracts should not be such that communities are not involved,” he said. According to the governor:“

The surveillance contracts should be tied to performance such that when there are oil thefts, you terminate the contract and it is always good that communities are involved because they know the environment better.

Okowa flayed the oil companies for not keeping faith with their Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), thereby making stakeholders lose confidence in the system. However, some operators will like to separate crude oil theft from restiveness in the oil-producing communities.

According to the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria/ Mid Africa Business Unit, Richard Kennedy, “the issue with crude oil theft should not be confused with host community issues. It is much bigger than that. It is completely different from host community issues. Quite frankly it is organised crime,” he stated.

