Oil theft: Court jails Captain, to forfeit vessel to FG

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a vessel Captain, Omosehin Ipinle, to one year imprisonment for unlawful possession of 120 metric tonnes of Automative Gas Oil, popularly known as Diesel.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the vessel, MV D’ Dove, used in perpetrating the illicit act and its content to the Federal Government.

The court’s verdict was sequel to the arraignment of the Captain and the vessel alongside one, Nsikak Friday, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful dealing and unlawful storage of 120 metric tonnes of Diesel. Upon their arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge and they were admitted to bail.

However, during their trial, the third defendant, Nsikak Friday, jumped bail and never turn up for his trial. Subsequently, the Captain changed his plea and entered a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

The plea bargain agreement indicated that the defendants shall plead “guilty” to the offences and that the first defendant (MV D’ DOVE 1) and its content (120 MT of petroleum product) shall be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon conviction by the court.

It was also agreed that a term of one year imprisonment shall be imposed on the second defendant upon his conviction by the court and that the defendants shall upon their release from the Nigerian Correctional Facility enter into a bond with the EFCC to be of good behaviour and never to be involved in any economic and financial crimes, illegitimate or criminal act within and outside the shores of Nigeria. Upon the adoption of the terms of plea bargain agreement, Justice Oweibo convicted and sentenced the Captain to one year imprisonment.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the vessel and its content to the Federal Government. The jail term is to commenced from March 9, 2021, when the plea bargain agreement was entered.

The offences were said to have contravened Section 3(6); 1(17) and of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M 17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act. It was also punishable under Section 4 of the Petroleum Act Cap P10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

