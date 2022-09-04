Oil Theft: FG won’t relent in chasing people with dubious sources of wealth –Kyari

now being rehabilitated. But recently, there was a report that the staff of those refineries were paid N136 billion in salaries and allowances. What is the wisdom behind it when there is no production taking place?

This question has been raised severally in many fora and in the National Assembly. There are two options. When you have a refinery that is not working, typically what you do is that you prune them down; break that into crates and then ask everybody to go and they have security men to watch it.

Otherwise, the second option you have is to keep them as we’re doing.

You continue to lubricate the parts that you must lubricate, test run some of the parts that you have to test run. Otherwise, the day you want it, it won’t work. So, it is the second option we are doing. We have to keep it. We’re not ready to bring them down into pieces.

Typically, when you bring them down into crates, you will never want to bring them back. But we know that we will bring them back.

We know that we’re working on them. And that means that you are keeping personnel to continue to do those activities. And more than anything, the other implication is that, in fact, everybody has to be sincere so that you can stop the salaries.

And this also is a matter that has gone to the National Assembly and the informed position that we have, even by the clear wisdom of the National Assembly is that we can’t do this at this point in time.

And that’s why we’re paying the salaries. But what we have also done to minimise that, we have moved around many of the staff to locations where they will be put to work.

And we’ll continue to do this as we know that ultimately, the refineries will now be run on an O and M basis. So we’ll have no need for this cost as we go forward; it will continue to diminish.

There are retirements that are happening as a result of age and very many other considerations and the numbers are coming down by virtue of statutory requirements.

Every year when the budget is being prepared, you have what they call the excess crude based on the fact that the National Assembly will have their own benchmark. The Federal Government will also have their own benchmark. How will this arrangement affect the new NNPC?

Still on excess crude, other countries have Sovereign Wealth Funds and are saving for the rainy day and we know that, we are going to exhaust this product one day. How will this affect the Sovereign Wealth Fund Account?

The Excess Crude Account, as you may be aware, is the difference between the budgeted sum and then the available resources, which sometimes because of price changes, is the Federal Ministry of Finance activity and not the NNPC activity. Our obligation is to deliver those resources to the Federation Account and they will do this. What is also different by law now, which connects to the question asked around PIA, is that the law provides that whenever there is a royalty on price, which means that that excess value that is delivered, it goes into the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The sovereign wealth fund by law also can be funded either by the Excess Crude Account or by any means that the National Economic Council decides to fund it. So, there is no limitation as to how the Sovereign Wealth Fund can be funded. But there’s a clear provision in the PIA that says that a certain amount of money must go directly to the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

That was not there before.

The PIA is a law and one of the things it says is that we cannot be paying subsidies on petroleum products. But we are still doing it. Does it mean the PIA is in suspension or can we be executing the law piecemeal?

Yes, PIA is very clear. The petroleum products will be priced at the market. But the PIA did not exclude any intervention from the government. Government can decide to give any form of relief to its citizens.

And that is why the appropriation Act of 2022 clearly provided for this and we’re simply implementing this. So, it’s not in conflict with the PIA. It is called end-to-end, from the producing companies, NNPC personnel, members of the community, every cadre of people you can think of, from the elite in the community, everybody has some involvement.

Are they doing it on behalf of the institutions?

Absolutely not.

There are criminals everywhere and there are also good people everywhere. Majority of my workers are good people but I’m not saying there are no bad people in NNPC and there are some of the people that I told you will be part of the people that we will deal with and we will take them out. On the volume of crude oil,

On the comment by the Chief of Staff where he made statements around the volume of crude oil. Let us distinguish issues. When we said we are losing several 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil. We meant it. It is an opportunity lost. There is no company that will produce oil and then you lose 80 per cent of that and continue to produce the oil.

So, we deliberately shut down the pipeline whenever we see these infractions getting to a limit that we cannot control, that are not possible to be managed. So, as we speak today, we know for sure there are at least 700,000 barrels per day locked-in that we could have produced that we can’t do because we cannot guarantee the safety of the pipeline.

Needless to say that not 100 per cent of that is due to theft. There are technical issues that we are responding to but majority of this is associated with reasons around crude oil theft.

Now when you say how much of it is stolen, and I’ve seen the statistics, it is impossible to have barges stealing 200,000 barrels per day. I agree with the Chief of Naval Staff, you need thousands of barges to do this.

But don’t forget also that we have seen lines connected and I’ve shown you during my presentation, the site of the pipeline itself running for three to four kilometres.

So, when this happens, which I have also accepted, that enormous work has been done by the Navy and they have contained the marine activity but this is the reality. This vessel was arrested by the Navy carrying crude oil. So, if you can do this, we believe very strongly that up to 200,000 barrels of oil is stolen but not in barges.

Is there hope really that Nigeria will win this war against crude oil theft?

Because there are reports that people behind these are people who are highly influential in society and one wonders if you’re putting up these kinds of efforts to address this and these people are fighting back.

What would be the repercussions? Please if you know them, let us know. I can tell you they will not sleep in their houses today. I can tell you that no one is exempted. If it is me, I will not sleep in my house today.

So no one is exempted. That is why I said that the EFCC is now following the cash. People who go and build houses without income, people who build skyscrapers without any legitimate business, people who buy cars that they know that everybody knows that they can’t afford, lifestyle changes that you can’t explain. All these things are being followed and we know that the law will catch up with all these people and they will be disclosed and prosecuted

