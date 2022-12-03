News

Oil theft, high exchange rate, others causes of current fuel scarcity – MOMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has identified oil theft, high exchange rate and high cost of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol at depots as the remote causes of the current petrol scarcity. The fuel scarcity has been biting harder with reports that petrol now is sold per litre at N500 in Calabar, Cross Rivers State. Petrol scarcity has also heightened in many parts of the country including, Lagos, Abuja, Jos. Black marketers now sell N500 per litre in Abuja. In Lagos, some filling stations sell between N280 and N310, in Port Harcourt, it’s about N230; Akure, N250 and Jos, N250.

Executive Vice President, Downstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Adeyemi Adetunju, had blamed the fuel scarcity and long queues at the filling stations on some road projects going on in Lagos. Adetunju said, ‘’The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots.

The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.” But the Executive Secretary of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph said that aside from the NNPCL’s position, the high cost of the product and exorbitant exchange rate are major problems, adding that the cost of procuring the dollars is very exorbitant. Isong said, “There are many remote causes of the current fuel scarcity. They say that when something goes wrong, many things come together to create problems. There are many things and not one thing.

The most important one is the high cost of the product and the unavailability of foreign exchange, making if you cannot get forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), you go to the parallel. And at the parallel market, the exchange rate is extremely high. Can we link all these to oil theft? Yes! It has to do with oil theft. Because of the oil theft, we no longer have enough crude oil for anything. Instead of do ing 1.8mbpd, we are doing 1.2mbpd or 1.3mbpd. That is the amount of revenue that we are losing. So you just do not have enough money to pay. “Because of the subsidy, the country’s consumption is unsustainably high; unsustainably high because the product is leaving the country through various smuggling groups. I am not talking about super smugglers which no doubt is there. I am talking about those who are smuggling jerry can by jerry can. There are hundreds and hundreds of Nigerians along all the borders of Nigeria smuggling the product in jerry cans on daily basis. Those you see on the black market when there is scarcity are also at the borders. “So the nation’s consumptions are unreasonably high because people are taking the product which is too cheap and are going to sell it outside the country. Everybody is just struggling to get the product to the pump.”

 

