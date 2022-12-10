Oil Theft: INC, IYC, Hostcom, Briggs blame FG, NNPC, IOCs, security agencies

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the issue of oil theft and its attendant implications for the nation’s economy and revenue generation, people of the Niger Delta and host communities have point accusing fingers at the federal government, IOCs, NNPC, and security agencies as the real culprits and not one else. Nothing that the recent discovery by the security company employed by the federal government to secure the pipelines and conflicting figures from the NNPC and the Nigerian Navy are just smokescreen employed by the federal government, NNPC and their accomplices to divert attention from the real issues. To address the real issue, they said that the federal government needs to muster the political will to implement fully the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has provided for the host communities to be employed to secure the pipelines and also restructure the country and allow for resource control.

Ijaw National Congress: It is an organised crime carried out at the upper level Speaking on the issue, the National Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezonebi Oyakemeaghegha, said; “All along for of us, we know that it is being done at the upper level. It is an organised crime. Recently, when Tompolo’s company was given the contract to carry out surveillance in our area, a lot of revelations were made. It shows that top level government officials are involved. ‘‘International IOCs are also involved. “Unfortunately, the security agencies are not carrying out their duties again.

I don’t know why, either for greed or lack of proper compensation. “If the security agencies are not part of it, I don’t think ordinary criminal will succeed. These are obvious things. It is just obvious that the security agencies are involved. There is no doubt about that. Ijaw Youth Council: Nigerian Navy, NNPC are accomplices Ebilade Ekerefe, who is the spokesperson of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said; “This oil theft, both the NNPC and the Nigerian Navy that is in charge of securing our territorial waters are all accomplices. They are just trying to pretend as if they are not involved and that is why the IYC has always called on the President to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the NNPC and the Nigerian Navy to truly unravel the siphoning large quantity of oil to other parts of the country.

‘‘For us as a council, we are not surprised because the federal government does not have that moral authority to do that because everybody is involved including the federal government. “If Navy is refuting the statement of NNPC, they are just deceiving the Nigerian people. Whether they refute it or not, Nigerians know that no single individual can burst a pipeline, fix it with another pipe down to the Atlantic Ocean and siphon oil to other parts of the country without the knowledge and support of the security agencies. ‘‘So they cannot pretend that they don’t know what is going on. As far as we are concerned, that statement from the Navy is correct, they are just trying to change the narrative. “We are therefore calling for a panel of inquiry to investigate especially those pipelines that were sunk to the Atlantic Ocean. It is as if the fight itself is a smokescreen.

They thought that it was Niger Delta people that were siphoning this oil. They didn’t know that the federal government and NNPC and top politicians, ex-military generals are involved. “The real oil thieves are the high and the mighty and we have accused them openly before. Employ host communities to secure oil pipelines – Graham Also, the Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Bayelsa State, Samson Debby Graham, said; “The answer to that is very simple, I take you back to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which says that host communities should be responsible for surveillance contracts within their communities. That was what the PIA said and that was all the host communities were waiting for and we applied for it not that we just sat down and hoped for it. ‘‘We applied for it and at the end they did their ‘Mafia’ business and gave it to one man. Now, how do they think that it is going to work? They refused to give the contract to host communities to mind their pipelines because they are accomplices to the oil theft.

‘‘The oil companies, the security agents, NNPC. All of them are involved in this oil theft because no host community will allow them to come and do that type of connection in their communities if the host communities are allowed to mind these pipes. Nothing will stop oil theft except resource control, restructure of Nigeria – Briggs Annkio Briggs, a human right activist and daughter of the Niger Delta, said; “The number one thing for anybody to understand is that oil theft did not start today. Oil theft started sine they discovered oil as far back as 1958 in my opinion.

The oil companies have been stealing the oil without the knowledge of the federal government. “I’m also not surprised to hear that the Nigerian Navy and NNPC are now arguing about who is lying and who is telling the truth. But the Navy, NNPC and the oil companies and the federal government are aware and have been aware for decades. “We know in the Niger Delta that our oil is being stolen. If Navy says that they didn’t say so that is their business. “In talking about justice and equity for the Niger Delta people, we have discussed ownership. We have discussed resources control, we have discussed revenue allocation. We have talked about changing the laws. We have talked about restructuring Nigeria, which has not been done and until the federal government says that everybody has a right to what comes out of their land and out of their water. ‘‘I don’t think that they can stop oil theft in Nigeria by the twist of a finger because it has been going on for so long and they have stayed on top of it. They have to involve the communities and that is what somebody like Tompolo is doing. “You have to involve the communities and not just that the communities are part of it because you want the community to protect what they own.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...