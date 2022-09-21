News Top Stories

Oil theft killing Nigeria’s economy –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has sounded the alarm about a major economic crisis that may hit the country following a massive loss of revenue through crude oil theft.

TheFederalGovernment has been battling oil theft in the Niger Delta, and Lawan, who demanded action, said the situation is “debilitating andthreatening tothrowthe economy into a coma”.

Oil theft killing Nigeria’s economy –Lawan While oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Angola have taken advantage of the surge in oil prices to boost their economies, the reverse is the case of Nigeria where oil theft has robbed it of a rare opportunity to revive its ailing economy.

Welcoming his colleagues from the sevenweek recess on Tuesday, he lamented that the “revelations about the scale of oil theft show that until the government takes decisive actions, Nigeria could soon lose any revenue from that sector”. Lawan also lamented that revenue generation and collection have remained the major challenge facing Nigeria, urging his colleagues to ensure that everything is done to check oil theft.

The legislator stressed the need for the National Assembly and Executive to continually seek better responses to the economic situation.

According to him, their focus must remain on ensuring a secure and safe country and an economy that works for all. “In the next nine months, our attention and devotion should bring improvement to the current situations. This Senate is a Senate that will continue to work for all Nigerians at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawan said the Senate will screen the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola today. He said they will also work on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework/ Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023 – 2025,  Budget 2023, and work to support defence and security forces.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2023 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly in the first week of October.

Lawan said: “The 9th Senate has established the practice of processing the annual Appropriation Bill of each year between October and December.” He told his colleagues that they must continue the good work they started in the last three years. Lawan said: “As we all know, this resumption marks the final session of our tenure.

The 9th Senate has nine months to conclude its tenure. Like the last three years, we are prepared to make the remaining period very productive and successful. “No doubt that the 9th Senate has performed creditably and will end very well. We scored so many feats and broke many jinxes through various legislative interventions. I must commend all of us for our commitment, dedication, patriotism and sense of duty.”

Speaking on the security situation in the country, he said the Senate would continue to engage with the defence and security agencies to ensure that the engagements are sustained, commending them for stepping up their operations.

On the 2023 general election, he said that the National Assembly would work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a very successful, transparent and credible election.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

