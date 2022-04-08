Oil Theft: Nigeria lost N750m in Q1-NNPC GMD

…demands special courts

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCl), Engr. Mele Kyari, on Wednesday disclosed that Nigeria was losing about N750 million ($1.5million), which is 95 per cent of the total oil production to vandals at the Bonny Terminal, Rivers State. He also made case for special courts to prosecute oil thieves in the country.

Kyari disclosed this in a presentation on Ni-geria’s crude oil production situation, vandalism and oil theft and security measures being considered to restore production and improve revenue to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) He further disclosed that the country lost $4 billion to theft at the rate of 200,000 barrels per day in 2021 adding that the country already lost $1.5 billion so far in 2022 because the vandalism has escalated. He said: “Indeed what is happening is massive acts of vandals and thieves on our pipelines that have first made us lose our volume.

Secondly, it forced us to shut down production. “The difference between the current pro-duction of 1.49 million and our potential that we can easily do –close to 1.8 million or so—at an independent level is not necessarily stolen and they are not within the reach of ordinary vandals. “What has been in massive difficulty is the production from the independents and the JV. Unfortunately, except for the ExxonMobil production, most of our JV is onshore. This is where we have the challenge.” According to him, the high rate of vandalism has forced the NNPC and their Joint Venture partners to shut down two production fields adding that the NNPC had to abandon the lines because removing the breach will not deter the oil vandals from stopping. Calling for the establishment of a Special Courts for speedy trial of crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals, Kyari said: “We must have special courts to try those behind this business. This is an elite business. It is done not by poor people.” He also assured that efforts are underway to ensure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) track the movement of illicit funds accrued through oil theft to the international market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...