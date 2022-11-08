Oil Theft: Nigeria’s oil earnings crashed by N288bn in Q3’22 – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that Nigeria’s crude oil earnings crashed by N287.95 billion in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of the incessant oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Oil production data from NUPRC, which is a Federal Government agency, further revealed Nigeria’s oil production in the third quarter of 2022 dropped by 1.15 million barrels in July, 3.46 million barrels in August, and 2.01 million barrels in September, making a total of 6.62 million barrels.

Details of the data showed that Nigeria’s oil production losses continued in September, as the country produced a total output of 28.13 million barrels. This indicated that oil production fell by 2.01 million barrels in September when compared to 30.14 million barrels, Nigeria supplied in August. In August, Nigeria’s total oil production crashed to 30.14 million barrels, resulting to a loss of 3.46 million barrels of oil in August, when matched with 33.6 million barrels in July.

The data also showed that Nigeria’s oil output dropped by 1.15 million barrels in July 2022, when compared to 34.75 million barrels of crudeoil in June. Data from Statistica, a global statistical firm, showed that the average cost of Brent, the international benchmark for crude oil, was $111.93/barrel, $100.45/ barrel and $89/barrel in July, August and September 2022, respectively.

By losing 1.15 million barrels in July, therefore, implies that Nigeria’s oil earnings dropped by $128.72m (N56.44bn at the official exchange rate of N438.5/$) in that month. With a drop in production of 3.46 million barrels in August, the country lost $347.56 million (N152.4bn) in the review month.

Oil earnings again dropped in September, following the loss of 2.01 million barrels of crude worth $180.42m (N79.11bn). A summation of the losses for the threemonth under review showed that Nigeria’s oil earnings crashed by N287.95 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

The Chief Executive, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, had in a recent media briefing in Abuja, said that the latest findings showed that about 1.2 million barrels of crude oil were consistently shut-in by producers across various oil wells in the Niger Delta due to the incessant oil theft in the industry.

According to him, current statistics showed that the volume of oil lost to theft in Nigeria was about 100,000 barrels per day, translating to an estimated three million barrels every month.

Komolafe said: “One of the negative and side effects of crude oil theft is that it has incentivised well shut-ins by producers, in the sense that it is not part of their investment model to produce and hand over to thieves.”

