Oil Theft: NSCDC arrests 14 suspects in Rivers, impounds four trucks

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command, has arrested 14 suspected oil thieves while engaging in the production and distribution of stolen petroleum products.

The suspects were paraded by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC Rivers State Command; DSC Olufemi Ayodele, who noted that they were arrested following a renewed effort to check the menace of oil theft, illegal refineries and illegal dealings in petroleum products. He said that the arrests were made after the State Commandant, Abu Tambuwal declared that the war against illegal bunkering in Rivers was nonnegotiable.

Ayodele said that those arrested include: “Chinoso Anowo (M) 35years, Babagana Umaru Amotekun officials and some of the arrested cows (M) 40years, Victor Emeama (M) 49 Years, Ifeanyi Chinaka (M) 42years, Ndubisi Nwoji (M) 41years and Echefulachi Okoro (M) 33years.”

He added that others were arrested “for illegal dealings in petroleum products and transportation of petroleum products without haulage licence being offences punishable under the Miscellaneous offences Act, law of the Federation 2004.”

The command spokesman noted that three suspects: Oluchukwu Nwachukwu (M) 33years, Uche Nwankwo (M) 29years, Chiwendu Onwenyisi (M) 31 years were also arrested with four cars conveying about four drums of suspected ille-gally refined AGO concealed in cellophane bags equivalent to 800 litres.

He also disclosed that Isaac Helliday (M) 39years, Joseph Tambufo 50years, Wisdom Batubo (M) 35years and Felix Friday 32years were arrested with two wooden boats loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO on waterways along Bakana River and Abonima wharf respectively.

Ayodele noted that the suspects would definitely be charged to court at the expiration of thorough Investigation, just as he urged Rivers residents to collaborate with the NSCDC Rivers State Command by giving credible intelligence.

