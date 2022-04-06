Metro & Crime

Oil Theft: NSCDC arrests 14 suspects in Rivers, impounds four trucks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command, has arrested 14 suspected oil thieves while engaging in the production and distribution of stolen petroleum products.

 

The suspects were paraded by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC Rivers State Command; DSC Olufemi Ayodele, who noted that they were arrested following a renewed effort to check the menace of oil theft, illegal refineries and illegal dealings in petroleum products. He said that the arrests were made after the State Commandant, Abu Tambuwal declared that the war against illegal bunkering in Rivers was nonnegotiable.

 

Ayodele said that those arrested include: “Chinoso Anowo (M) 35years, Babagana Umaru Amotekun officials and some of the arrested cows (M) 40years, Victor Emeama (M) 49 Years, Ifeanyi Chinaka (M) 42years, Ndubisi Nwoji (M) 41years and Echefulachi Okoro (M) 33years.”

 

He added that others were arrested “for illegal dealings in petroleum products and transportation of petroleum products without haulage licence being offences punishable under the Miscellaneous offences Act, law of the Federation 2004.”

 

The command spokesman noted that three suspects: Oluchukwu Nwachukwu (M) 33years, Uche Nwankwo (M) 29years, Chiwendu Onwenyisi (M) 31 years were also arrested with four cars conveying about four drums of suspected ille-gally refined AGO concealed in cellophane bags equivalent to 800 litres.

 

He also disclosed that Isaac Helliday (M) 39years, Joseph Tambufo 50years, Wisdom Batubo (M) 35years and Felix Friday 32years were arrested with two wooden boats loaded with suspected illegally refined AGO on waterways along Bakana River and Abonima wharf respectively.

 

Ayodele noted that the suspects would definitely be charged to court at the expiration of thorough Investigation, just as he urged Rivers residents to collaborate with the NSCDC Rivers State Command by giving credible intelligence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Newly elected Kano LG chair dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The new elected Chairman of Bebeji Local Government in Kano State, Hon Ali Nnamandi is dead. He died in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly from high blood pressure. The late Nnamandi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who swept all the 44 local government chairmanship positions in […]
Metro & Crime

Lecturer, twin brothers jailed for Internet fraud in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has convicted a lecturer at the State College of Health Technology Offa, Abdullahi Opashola and twin brothers Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo for offences bordering on impersonation and internet fraud. Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial […]
Metro & Crime

Angry tanker drivers block Benin-Lagos road over murdered colleagues

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu ,Benin

Articulated tanker drivers on Wednesday at Ofosu (boundary between Ondo and Edo states) blocked the ever busy Benin-Lagos Expressway over the death of two of their colleagues in the hands of suspect Fulani herdsmen. The robbers were said to have robbed and killed the two drivers and made away with an undisclosed amount of money […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica