Oil Theft: Okowa hails FG over Tompolo, others surveillance contracts

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday jettisoned his party divide and hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing an ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Chief Ayimi Emami and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, for a crude oil surveillance contract in the Niger Delta region. Ayiri was the erstwhile Ologbosere of Itsekiri land, while Osanebi was the former Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, and the 2023 governorship running mate to the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege. The governor expressed satisfaction that the Federal government yielded to the advice he gave to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor and the Managing Director of NNPC, who visited him barely two weeks ago. In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, said his boss was pleased his advice against oil theft was not politicized. He said: “The Federal Government’s delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, the CDS and the GMD of NNPC paid a courtesy visit to our governor. The thrust of the meeting was to ask stakeholders to assist in curbing the rising oil theft cases, which was fast sabotaging our economy.”

 

