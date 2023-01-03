Oil Theft: Okowa’s timeless panacea

It was virtually a litmus test of leadership and firm grasp of issues bordering on national consequences. Okowa was unequivocally insistent that the solution is within the Niger Delta states.

The issue of oil theft has become a thorn in the flesh of the Nigerian economy. For some years, national economic indices have been on a continuous decline such that the nation’s earnings through oil, which is its economic mainstay, was grossly nose diving abysmally. Economic indicators suggest that this downward turn of the nation’s economy stems from the obnoxious activities of economic saboteurs and criminal elements who engage in illegal bunkering of crude oil products for selfish gains at the detriment of the nation.

Oil theft occurs throughout the Niger Delta where pipelines crisscross the region. Oil export revenues account for about 70 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or even more, but unfortunately, Nigeria, including multinationals whose equipment produce the oil, have been having a running battle with illegal oil thieves for decades, a scourge that has resulted in significant drop in the nation’s revenues.

While these illegal and criminal cartels are busy raking in billions of dollars, Federation account flounders abysmally in Africa’s biggest economy. This is made worse by the fact that these nefarious activities negatively affect the ability of NNPC Limited in its statutory funding of the Federation Account.

In January 2022 for instance, the media reported that NNPC Limited did not remit any money to the Federation Account as a result of this. On the average, Nigeria loses about 200,000 barrels per day according to NNPC Limited. It was also discovered, for instance, through an audit report by Nigeria Extractive Industries Initiative (NEITI) that in July 2021, Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels of crude oil to theft, valued at $2.77 billion.

So while some oil cartels are fraudulently making petrodollars on the high seas, the nation keeps experiencing a fall in production volumes. Over the years, the major challenge has been in the area of not being able to provide security to end the wicked activities of these high-tech criminals and saboteurs of the nation’s economy.

Not too long ago, precisely in 2021, the Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, in what could pass for a fight against this plague, disclosed that it has deactivated 175 illegal refineries and arrested 27 vessels within its area of operation.

Part of such measures also by the Federal Government was the setting up of a committee on the recovery of oil and illegally refined petroleum products in September 2021.

The committee comprised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC, formerly DPR) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). However, in spite of these measures by the government, much more revenue was still frittered away, lost to the sale of stolen crude by these criminal elements on the high seas.

According to Dakuku Peterside, the immediate past Director- General/CEO of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), it was once estimated that 80 per cent of the stolen oil is exported, while the remaining 20 percent goes into illegal refining in the Niger Delta landscape.

It was therefore not surprising why the continuous effort by the government to find a lasting solution to this menace yielded no fruits. Determined on this course therefore, the Federal Government, again through a powerful delegation on anti-oil theft, led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, embarked on visitation to some Niger Delta States with a view to soliciting the support and cooperation of the littoral states in putting an end to the continuous sabotage of the nation’s economy through oil theft.

The Federal Government delegation included other key stakeholders like the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Managing Director/ CEO of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari among others. Presenting his remarks, Chief Sylva disclosed that the nation is under serious threat of oil theft as he lamented that the Nigeria quota at the OPEC expected production has dropped drastically.

He said there was therefore an urgent need to re-inject the flared gas if possible, hence the Federal Government delegation was in the state to seek collaboration with Delta State Government towards combating the menace to put an end to crude oil theft to shore up the nation’s oil revenues.

This is just as the Managing Director of NNPC Ltd; Mele Kyari stated, that Nigeria was currently losing about $2 billion monthly to the activities of oil vandals, with its attendant effect on environmental degradation. “As a country, we hardly meet our OPEC production quantum of 1.99 million barrels per day with our current production level of 1.4 million barrels per day, which is currently being threatened by the activities of these economic saboteurs.

“This has done extensive damage to the environment and losing1.9 billion dollars every month is colossal, considering the nature of the global economy at the moment,” he said.

Kyari restated that the team needed the support and buy-in of Delta Government “because stopping this oil theft requires the concerted efforts of the federal, state governments, oil companies and security agencies, even as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who is coordinating the security intervention against oil theft, disclosed that security agencies have been dealing with issues of illegal refineries and oil bunkering across the Niger Delta region.

Presented with these plethora of challenges, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, like ‘the man who saw tomorrow’, emphasised the need for the oil-bearing communities to be involved in the surveillance of oil facilities in the Niger Delta, as he quickly advised the review of the surveillance contracts for oil facilities in the region.

He said that giving surveillance contracts to indigenes was the only and sure way to go since they know the terrain very well and would put in their best to guard the nation’s oil and gas assets. To him, any measure that will deliberately reduce the level of oil thefts is definitely worth supporting, so he pledged the continued support of the Delta State Government towards the economic recovery of the nation through the initiative of engaging a workable means of ending oil-theft.

The governor pointed out why investment of the communities is needed, especially as there are some parts of the creeks that cannot be accessed by the surveillance contractor.

Therefore, surveillance contracts should not be such that communities are not involved, noting further that the surveillance contracts should be tied to performance such that when there are oil thefts you terminate the contract; and that it is always good that communities are involved because they know the environment better. And to achieve this, he stressed that the contracts for oil facilities surveillance in the area should be reviewed.

“Make them to own it, let them be partners, because if you make them part of it, they will guard, police and protect it. They will do anything to make sure that they protect it, but if you alienate them from it, they will leave it and allow anything to happen to it,” the governor said. Not long after, the Federal Government in line with the governor’s advice granted the contract of surveillance of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region to an indigenous contractor, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as ‘Tompolo’.

Although the emergence of Government Ekpemupolo as the surveillance contractor of the oil facilities in the Niger Delta was greeted with initial protests by other indigenes of the Niger Delta, a lot of successes have been recorded as Tantita, the security outfit put together by Tompolo, in collaboration with other affiliate indigenous security agencies, have discovered several illegal pipelines used by oil thieves to siphon crude and sabotage the nation’s economy.

Also, a vessel carrying stolen petroleum crude was intercepted and destroyed under controversial circumstances, thus averting what would have been another major sabotage. So gradually and steadily, Okowa’s recipe for effective surveillance of oil facilities has undeniably started yielding the desired result against oil theft.

Yet, another vessel has been arrested with Tompolo’s men rejecting a N25 million bribe. For instance, operatives of the Nigerian Navy in Delta State not too long ago, destroyed an illegal oil bunkering vessel arrested with stolen crude oil along Niger Delta creeks.

The incident, which was another major milestone by the indigenous surveillance contractor attracted wide media reports which gathered that operatives of the newly-contracted private oil pipeline surveillance team, Tantita Security Services, arrested the vessel alongside its seven-member crew on October 6, 2022, on the creeks of Escravos, while crude oil was being loaded.

About 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude oil in five compartments was loaded aboard the vessel as at the time it was arrested, and the Nigerian Navy personnel set the ill-fated vessel on fire on Warri River following the confession of the ship’s captain, Temple Manasseh, that the vessel was laden with crude oil.

The feat here is not necessarily that the contract was given to Tompolo as a person, but rather, a clear justification of Governor Okowa’s earlier position for the Federal Government to engage locals in the security of oil facilities and infrastructure in the region.

Perhaps, the Federal Government should be commended on this, for seeing value and acting on the wise council proffered by Governor Okowa, especially as security and protection are already being achieved for oil and gas facilities towards the nation’s economic recovery.

One is also convinced that as time will continue to justify the progress made along this line. The credit should however remain with Dr. Okowa for his rare insight in solving a nagging, teething and destructive problem, which almost brought the country to its knees.

● Kwubosu writes from Asaba

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...