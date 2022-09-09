News Top Stories

Oil Theft: PENGASSAN members protest, urge Buhari to give marching orders to security chiefs

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday protested against crude oil theft and vandalism of oil installations. The oil workers protested in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja and some states. In Abuja, the aggrieved workers marched along some streets of Abuja before converged on the Unity Fountain. They also sang and carried placards and banners with different inscriptions

. Some of the inscriptions included: ‘Chasing oil thieves and vandals out of business’ and ‘Oil theft is illegal’, and ‘Stop oil theft’. PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, while speaking during the protest said President Muhammadu Buhari should give a marching order to heads of security agencies tasked with the security of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. He decried that Nigeria has not been meeting its OPEC quota and had not benefited from the high oil prices and the accompanying financial windfall which many other countries have benefitted from.

He also decried the activities of oil thieves and their negative impacts to the country and its people. He also threatened that oil workers will withdraw their services should the government fail to take decisive action against oil thieves. In Delta State, PENGASSAN members also besieged the Delta State Government Office Annexe in Warri to protest over oil theft in the country. According to reports, they converged at about 8am at the Governor’s Office complex. They also carried placards with inscriptions deploring the menace. The PENGASSAN zonal chairman, Prince Audu Osihiokhamele, spoke to journalists during the protest and rally.

Prince Emeka Okorie, PENGASSAN Group Chairman, NNPC Ltd, Warri, decried that Nigeria could no longer meet its OPEC target of 1.8million barrels per day. According to him the country is “presently struggling to meet 1 million barrels per day, due to theft.” Mrs Violet Onowakpokpo, the Director, Governor’s Office Annexe Warri, while addressing the protesters, said that the protest was a noble course and commended them for their patriotic and peaceful disposition, noting that the issue at stake affects everybody.

 

