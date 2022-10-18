Oil Theft: Pipeline discoveries highlight official conspiracy

Shreds of evidence of sophistication and magnitude of oil theft in Nigeria showed up again with the discovery of illegal pipelines, and subsequent arrest of a vessel, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The discovery of a huge illegal pipeline connected to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunk line, at the rear of a military security post in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State on Saturday, and the recent arrest of a vessel with about 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude oil in five compartments have underscored the enormity and sophistication of oil theft in Nigeria.

The discoveries were made by a private oil pipeline surveillance team, Tantita Security Services, operated by a former Commandant of Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

It was alleged that oil companies, oil bunkerers and security officials jointly stole crude oil through the illicit pipeline connected to the trunk line through an abandoned pipeline by the Nigerians Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOCL, and linked to a location in the high sea, where they allegedly load crude oil into vessels and sell overseas.

The vessel with about 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude was arrested with seven crew members close to Escravos in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State by operatives of the newly-contracted private oil pipeline surveillance team, Tantita Security Services.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited had awarded Tompolo a N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract per year, which is N4 billion per month. Before Naval personnel set the bunkering vessel ablaze, the captain of the ship, Temple Manasseh, confessed that the vessel was laden with crude oil. He said: “I was arrested in Escravos by Tompolo boys but the alleged stolen crude oil was not loaded by me.

My vessel was hijacked by some boys who forced the loaded crude into my ship,” Mr Manasseh said in his confessional statement. “I don’t know the hijackers at all. But when Tompolo security operatives stormed the scene, they all ran away and abandoned their loading operation, which had lasted about two and a half hours.” The Marine Intelligence Consultant for Tantita Security Services, Warredi Enisuoh, claimed that the arrested vessel was scheduled to take the stolen crude to Tema in Ghana.

Explaining the circumstances leading to the arrest of the vessel, he stated that the arrest was a result of intelligence gathering and that operatives of the company “monitored the space via satellite.”

Mr Enisuoh further revealed that records showed that the Dutch vessel sold to a Nigerian had allegedly been variously “used for moving crude oil illegally for years.” Revealing the enormity of the losses Nigeria had been incurring as a result of oil theft, The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPMS), Bala Wunti, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited lost 470,000 bpd of crude oil amounting to $700 million monthly due to oil theft.

He also said the pipelines particularly those around Bonny terminal could not function as a result of the nefarious activities of oil vandals. He also said that the number of barrels stolen daily was very huge and that about 270 barrels per day that are supposed to be loaded in Bonny were no longer going to be loaded because of theft. He said: “If you’re producing 30,000 barrels a day, every month, you get 1,940 barrels.

So what it means is that you can take it to 270 every four days, calculate it in a month; you will have seven cargos on a million barrels, that’s seven million barrels. “When you multiply seven million barrels by $100 that is $700 million lost per month and about 150,000 barrels expected are differed; we are not producing due to security challenges. “The Shell Petroleum Company (SPDC) trunk line, TNP transnational pipeline cannot be operated and this has been like this since March the 3rd that we put in this.

Just take your calculator, 150,000, means if you want to arrive at one million barrels per day, it means every week as a minimum, basically for one week alone, it’s four cargo and four cargo is four million barrels. Four million barrels formula bar or $100 is $400 million.

“But we also have Brass about 100,000 barrels, which is operated by Agip and is also facing insecurity and vandalism.” He further said that the quantity of oil delivered to the federal oil terminals in Nigeria had been limited by the activities of pipeline vandals and organised crooks.

According to him, vandal activities led to low crude oil production, interrupted gas supply, countrywide interruption of distribution of petroleum products, refineries’ downtimes, and increasing instability in the oil and gas market.

He said: “I will tell you the major thing that affects us. Nigeria will suffer for it; the revenues are impacted, so we can only appeal to them to rein in themselves, the oil theft situation is regrettable. It’s not going on across the whole of the Niger Delta, there are trunk lines that are more impacted, I think the Bonny trunk line ranks highest.

“Our major challenge as a country is our capability to respond and that is as a result of several factors, the terrain as well as some incapacity that we have.”

Theft on for 22 years

The Group Chief Executive of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, while speaking at the Senate’s joint committees on Gas and Petroleum (Upstream and Downstream) had said: “Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times is unprecedented, saying highly placed people, security agencies were culpable.

He said: “The news that there is an illicit four kilometres pipeline, through which crude oil is being siphoned, goes to confirm what I have always said over the years, and what the leaders of the Niger Delta have been shouting about, that the issue of oil theft is being perpetuated by some mafia-like groups, with the connivance of some people in the oil industry, using sophisticated engineering methods to carry out their nefarious act.

“Even more disturbing is that these activities have been going on over the years under the watchful eyes of the military and security personnel; security personnel who are supposed to be protecting these oil pipelines with the large numbers of gunboats to patrol the area, are unfortunately alleged to be involved in these criminal acts.

“The host communities, from where these oil explorations are carried out, but who are victims of the activities, since they cannot dictate to the oil companies and security officials, have always raised the alarm that the quantum of oil theft going on, is nothing compared to what the artisanal refinery operators are doing. What is going on, is a sophisticated criminal act, carried out by a syndicate.”

Comprehensive investigation

As part of the general concerns expressed across the country, elderstatesman, Pa Edwin Clark, had called for a full, open and comprehensive investigation into the menace of oil theft, adding that there must be no sacred cow.

He said: “The investigation into this matter, which has been affecting the national economy so badly, must uncover all government officials including the military, top officials of the NNPCL and their collaborators, who have inflicted such magnitude of harm on the country, and on the Niger Delta communities, endangering the life and well being of the people of the oil-bearing communities, they live largely in opulence on the blood of the people of the communities that produce the oil.

“It is dangerously incredible that crude oil theft, despite all the securities around, has assumed a wider dimension, to the extent that the quantity of crude oil we export today is less than the quantity being stolen by a gang of thieves of various designations. “The stealing of crude oil is a well-managed cartel of government officials, the oil companies and the security agents.

Therefore, it is unfair and unjust to accuse the inhabitants of the oil-producing areas or host communities, of being responsible for the stealing of crude oil. “While not defending these host communities, the stealing of crude oil being carried out by these group of individuals, are very minimal or negligible, as compared with the industrial stealing by some international organisations, in collaboration with some members of the security forces.

“The host communities of the Niger Delta people are not involved in the marketing and the lifting of oil of this magnitude.

Menace must be addressed

Speaking during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on National Economy, which he inaugurated, President Muhammadu Buhari said crude oil theft must be addressed.

Noting the impact of oil theft on Nigeria’s revenue exchange, President Buhari lamented that crude oil production owing to economic sabotage had led to production decline at half the nation’s OPEC quota. Members of the committee include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is also chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State who represents the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and other members of the cabinet.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said the Federal Government under President Buhari had been making serious efforts to curb oil theft in the country. He said FG had been spending enormous resources on pipeline surveillance security through the regular Armed Forces budgetary spending and payments to civilian security companies under unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

The AGF spoke in New York at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum with the theme ‘Scaling up International Economic Partnerships for Nigeria in a Post-Covid -19 World.’ The forum was organised by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the African Business Roundtable, an offshoot of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly 2022 where the Minister spoke on the topic ‘International Action to Stop Crude Oil Theft: Proposed Measures and the Road Ahead.’

Malami noted that the administration of President Buhari was seriously cracking down on crude oil theft with a view to lifting investor confidence, mitigate attacks on terminals and the country’s territorial waters. He said while prosecution of suspected criminals used to be a challenge, the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offenses (SPOMO) Act, 2019 provideed legal backing for the prosecution and punishment of offenders.

He said: “The office of Attorney- General of the Federation remains “committed to the effective prosecution of all crude oil theft and related cases, including high profile ones. On a similar note, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is equally currently prosecuting hundreds of cases bordering on oil theft. All these show a serious resolve by the Nigerian Government to punish offenders.

“As recently as August 13, 2022, the NNPCL launched an application to check oil theft, called Crude Theft Monitoring Application.’ The NUPRC is also determined to tackle the menace through Technology with the use of Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) meters to check the flow and pressure rates and to generally improve measuring capabilities.”

Last line

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the National Security Council had mandated the National Security Adviser and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to set up a strong team to investigate oil theft in the Niger Delta and report back to it.

Aregbesola said: “Now, on the issue of crude oil theft, the Council has decided that the National Security Adviser should put in place a strong team to investigate all issues relating to the discoveries of either abandoned oil pipelines, or illegal crude oil pipelines, so as to determine, one, the extent of such illegalities and perpetrators of such, and put a report for the Council and the president.

“That is, a committee will be set up by the NSA, in conjunction with the SGF, to investigate this issue of oil bunkering because of the serious economic importance and to ensure that all those involved are brought to book.”

