Oil theft: Reps hail NNPC, Navy, Tompolo on improved security

The Federal House of Representatives has expressed delight over the existing partnership between the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and nonstate actors in ensuring the security of oil facilities in the oil-producing region of the country, which has resulted in increase in the volume of crude oil production.

Deputy leader of the House, Peter Akpatason, who led a high-powered delegation alongside the chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Musa Sarki Adar, made the observation during a 3-day oversight function to the creeks/riverine areas of Delta state. The delegation commended the federal government, the Nigerian Navy and Tompolo’s company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd for improving security along the pipelines, stressing the need for the government to look into offshore oil theft.

 

