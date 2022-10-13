Oil Theft: Reps probe destruction of seized oil vessels

The House of Representatives yestersday resolved to investigate the burning of oil vessels allegedly involved in oil theft by security agencies. The lower house consequently mandated the joint committees on petroleum (upstream), security and intelligence to conduct an investigation into the circumstances and reasons for the destruction of the illegal oil bunkering vessel by the security operatives, instead of preserving it for evidentiary use in the prosecution of the matter. Thedecisionwastakenfollowing the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent national importance sponsored bythechairmanof theHouse CommitteeonJudiciary, Hon Onofiok Akpan Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom).

While presenting the motion, Luke wondered why the destroyed oil vessels were notkepttobeused asevidence during prosecution. He submitted that oil theft is a problem that has “existed for a long time in the Niger Delta and has caused serious environmental degradation of the region and has negatively impacted the revenue generation of Nigeria, causing the country to lose 470,000 barrels per day, amounting to $700 million monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.” He informed that there had been several new reports that a high-powered technology is applied in the stealing of crude oil (particularly at Forcados line) and transported through a four-kilometre pipeline to a platform in the sea with as many as 200 barrels of crude oil reported being stolen every day from the location since 2014.

“The House appreciates the responsiveness of the private security firm (Tantita Security Services) in curbing oil theft which led to apprehending an illegal oil bunkering vessel and handing the same to the security agency. “The House is disturbed aboutthereporteddestruction of the said vessel by security operatives instead of preserving thesameevidenceforprosecution purposes,” he noted. The joint committee is expected to report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

