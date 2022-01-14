Oil theft: Rivers’ council boss discovers illegal refining site

Chairman of Emuoha Local Government Area, Chidi Lloyd, has burst an Illegal oil refining site in a forest in Eumuji Community where stolen crude oil is cooked and refined to different petroleum products. It would be recalled that late last year, Lloyd dissolved an anti-bunkering task force he set up to check the activities of oil thieves after more than 20 persons were burnt beyond recognition in an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining site at Rumuekpe community also in Emohua Local Government Area.

In dissolving the task force, Lloyd had cited sabotage by its members, and later led a protest against oil bunkering in the council area. When he led a team to the local refining site in Eumuji forest, they discovered the installation of new equipment, including several pipes and tanks for siphoning crude oil and for storage purposes. Lloyd, who acted on a tip-off and stormed the local refining site with a combined team of security personnel, decried the involvement of some powerful individuals in the stealing and refining of crude oil in the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...