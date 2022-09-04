News

Oil Theft: Tompolo outlines ‘modus operandi’, rules out sacred cow

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

)

The contractor of the monthly N4 billion oil surveillance contract, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has outlined his action plans to end the incessant crude oil theft along the waterways of the Niger Delta region.

He ruled out the possibility of shoddy deals with fraudsters in the business of oil bunkering and vowed that there will be no sacred cow in the service delivery.

He said his action plans will include those illegal refineries, operating under the disguise of ‘ bonfire’ should pack up with immediate effect, to avoid the imminent clampdown.

This came a week after Tompolo engaged stakeholders in the process in Delta, and visited Rivers and Bayelsa states in furtherance of his agenda.

Also, it was after his state Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, backed the Federal Government for giving the contract to him.

He urged stakeholders in the oil bearing communities and states of the region to collaborate with him in the onerous task of destroying any perceived illegal refinery, aiding oil bunkering activities, through bonfire, in the region.

He said some days within every week, which were fingered as illicit operational days for illegal oil activities, would be declared to beam searchlight against the economic sabotage.

Tompolo, who spoke in Okporoza axis of Gbaramatu kingdom Sunday, said the fight against oil theft would be thorough, through the engagement of the locals for intelligence gathering, monitoring and clampdown strategies.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

